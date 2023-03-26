Levelling-Up Secretary refuses to guarantee HS2 will terminate at Euston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levelling-Up Secretary refuses to guarantee HS2 will terminate at Euston

By Press Association
Michael Gove said he was not sure where the HS2 terminus in London would be (Aaron Chown/PA)
Michael Gove said he was not sure where the HS2 terminus in London would be (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Levelling-Up Secretary has refused to guarantee that HS2 will terminate at Euston, saying he did not know where the final London destination would be.

Michael Gove, quizzed on where the upgraded rail route could end in the UK’s capital, said there was a “debate” about whether it should be Euston or Old Oak Common, a west London suburb.

The Government announced earlier this month that it will prioritise having initial HS2 services running by 2033 between Old Oak Common and Birmingham Curzon Street as part of measures designed to cut costs.

It means services will not stop in Euston in central London for years to come, with passengers expected instead to travel for half an hour on the Elizabeth Line.

But Mr Gove on Sunday could not confirm that the tracks linking Old Oak Common and Euston station would ever be built.

The senior Conservative, asked on Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show whether he could guarantee the train route would end in central London, said: “There is a debate about whether or not it should be Old Oak Common or Euston.

“Old Oak Common is going to be a major area for regeneration but we want to make sure as many people as possible can benefit not just from the additional rail infrastructure but also from the regeneration that HS2 can bring.

“So the Old Oak Common area is a part of north-west London that requires levelling-up.”

Pressed on whether HS2 would go to Euston, the Cabinet minister replied: “I don’t know what the final decision will be about where the terminus will be.”

Reports surfaced in January that the Euston element of the high-speed line might never be completed despite preparatory works having started around the major station.

But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was quick to attempt to quash such rumours.

HS2 project
HS2 construction is already under way at Euston (HS2/PA)

Mr Hunt said at the time that he did not see “any conceivable circumstances” in which HS2 would not run to its planned central London terminus at Euston.

Complexities around the Euston site meant high-speed services were already due to temporarily start and end at Old Oak Common, with passengers using the Elizabeth line to travel to and from central London.

A “full business case” for HS2 published by the DfT in April 2020 stated that the target timeframe for services launching between Old Oak Common and Birmingham was 2029-2033, whereas for trains between Euston and north-west England the range was 2031-2036.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper’s announcement earlier this month on prioritising Old Oak Common to Birmingham services was interpreted as meaning that route may not now enter central London until the 2040s.

But Mr Gove’s remarks will cast doubt on whether the Euston connection will ever be given the green signal.

As part of Mr Harper’s announcement, it was also confirmed that the construction of the Birmingham to Crewe leg of HS2 will be pushed back by two years.

Mr Gove said it remained Government policy for the line to be built as far as Manchester in the north of England.

