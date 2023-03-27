Union calls for more transparency in fight against bullying MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Union calls for more transparency in fight against bullying MPs

By Press Association
The parliamentary watchdog should help crack down on bullying MPs by publishing the number of people who have quit their offices, a trade union has said (John Walton/PA)
The parliamentary watchdog should help crack down on bullying MPs by publishing the number of people who have quit their offices, a trade union has said (John Walton/PA)

The parliamentary watchdog should help crack down on bullying MPs by publishing the number of people who have quit their offices, a trade union has said.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has been criticised for refusing requests to release data on staff turnover in MPs’ offices, with union officials saying a lack of transparency allows “endemic” bullying to continue.

Jenny Symmons, chairwoman of the branch of the GMB union that represents MPs’ staff, said: “More often than not, a high staff turnover is a warning signal of a toxic work environment.

“Our GMB branch in Parliament has found time and again that bullying is an endemic cultural issue in MPs’ offices. Staff are demeaned, isolated, expected to be contactable at all hours and given impossible workloads.

“Abuses of power fester behind closed doors, and any attempt to prevent transparency of that gets in the way of stopping it.”

Ipsa has so far resisted freedom of information requests from the PA news agency regarding staff turnover, releasing only the numbers of employees starting and leaving work in MPs’ offices but redacting the names of the MPs.

The body said providing the names of the MPs could enable the public to identify individual members of staff by “triangulation”, and thus breach data protection rules.

But the anonymised data showed some MPs had extremely high levels of turnover, with more than five people leaving their offices every year when most have only four or five employees in total.

Ms Symmons, whose union has called for an independent HR department in Parliament, added: “Our campaign to reform the employment structures for MPs’ staff continues.

“But, until that is achieved, we call on Ipsa to play their part in the efforts to radically change the working culture in Parliament – and come clean on the offices where change is most needed.”

Warrington North Labour MP Charlotte Nichols also called for more transparency from Ipsa, saying there are “sadly too many examples of incredibly poor practice”.

“Staff turnover can be an important early indicator of where there are problems, but you cannot ascertain this information from data in the public domain such as job vacancy listings, as MPs are not required to publicly advertise roles, which means the full extent of the issue can be obscured,” she said.

“Ipsa is the only body which can track and monitor this, and it is only right that this information is released so questions can be asked about why some MPs have such an incredibly high turnover and why they cannot retain staff.”

A spokesman for Ipsa said: “MPs are public figures and scrutiny of them and accountability to the electorate are fundamental elements of democracy. However, the employees of MPs are not public figures, and any public interest consideration is very different from that of their employers.

“Ipsa believes that disclosing the name of the employing MP brings a high risk of the indirect identification of current and former staff.

“Ipsa is committed to improving the working conditions and welfare of those who work for Members of Parliament and recognises the hugely valuable work that they do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
3
Plans to replace draughty Old Aberdeen windows have become something of a pane for their owner
Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new…
4
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner
Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown
5
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
7
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
8
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
9
Either Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan or Kate Forbes will be crowned the next leader of the SNP. Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' following one-car crash on A98 near…
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager's job
A convoy system will be in place on the A90 at Hatton. Image: Google Maps.
Daytime convoy in place for A90 roadworks near Hatton from tomorrow
Stromness RNLI were called to attend at around 8pm on Saturday. Image: RNLI
Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by…
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 from Prestwick airlifted Oban RT to the scene. Image: Oban Mountain Rescue Team.
Winter weather warning from mountain rescue teams after weekend of incidents in the hills
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight
Scotland's Angus Gunn applauds fans at full time after beating Cyprus. Image: SNS
Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke's goalkeeping dilemma
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The SCMA is recruiting new childminders in targeted rural and urban areas. Picture shows; Childminders. N/A. Supplied by SCMA Date; Unknown
Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented