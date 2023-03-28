‘Silicon Valley Bank collapse fastest since Barings’ – Bank of England chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Silicon Valley Bank collapse fastest since Barings’ – Bank of England chief

By Press Association
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee at the House of Commons, London on the collapse and subsequent purchase of Silicon Valley Bank UK (House of Commons/PA)
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee at the House of Commons, London on the collapse and subsequent purchase of Silicon Valley Bank UK (House of Commons/PA)

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was the fastest failure since Barings failed in 1995 but the UK banking system is not in the same position as during the 2008 financial crisis, the head of the Bank of England has said.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the central bank, told MPs at Parliament’s Treasury Committee that the economy is in a “period of very heightened tension and alertness”.

The Bank boss faced questions after tech-focused Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the US around two weeks ago.

The group’s UK arm was sold to HSBC in a rescue deal as a result, as shockwaves from the failure shook global financial markets.

Silicon Valley Bank
Tech-focused Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the US around two weeks ago (Steven Senne/AP/PA)

Swiss bank Credit Suisse was forced into an emergency sale to rival UBS less than a week later and global stock markets slumped.

Mr Bailey said on Tuesday: “In my past 30 years, talking about the parent bank in the US to start with, Silicon Valley Bank saw the fastest passage from health to death really since Barings.

“That was a Friday to Sunday thing and this was pretty similar.

“The US authorities are still dealing with some of the consequences of the issues and the issues with regional banks which we saw with SVB.

“My very strong view about the UK banking system is that it is in a strong position both capital and liquidity-wise, it is not showing signs of problems in that respect and we have tested very extensively.”

Barings Bank, a merchant bank, collapsed in 1995 after trader Nick Leeson concealed as much as £827 million in authorised trades, causing the business to run up massive losses.

Mr Bailey stressed that the Bank was remaining “very vigilant” as the markets have sought to test how financially robust banking firms currently are.

He also told the committee: “I don’t think we are at all in the place we were in in 2007/8, a very different place, but we have to be very vigilant.

“We are in a period of very heightened tension and alertness and we will go on.”

It comes amid concerns higher interest rates, which have increased for 11 consecutive Bank of England monetary policy committee meetings, could be heaping pressure on lenders.

Treasury Select Committee
(Left to right) Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Regulation Authority Sam Woods, Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey and Bank of England’s Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking Dave Ramsden (house of Commons/PA)

Mr Bailey added in his evidence to MPs that the UK is experiencing tightening credit conditions, hinting that this could impact future decision on rates.

“We see some evidence of some tightening credit conditions but we do not see a critical development in that respect.

“We always take into account credit conditions when setting monetary policy.”

MPs at the Treasury Committee also questioned bosses at the Bank over the £2.6 billion sale of Credit Suisse.

Sam Woods, deputy governor at the Bank of England and chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority, said the central bank had been talking with other authorities over instability at Credit Suisse since last autumn.

“From October there were discussions involving the Fed, the Swiss Authorities and us, thinking about the live situation,” he said.

“We had discussed, ‘What are we going to do if it came to the crunch?’ It was very useful when it came to that weekend.

“In the end, a bit like Silicon Valley, none of the options were that appealing but you still had options.”

