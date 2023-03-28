Afghan refugees ‘evictions plan’ deeply concerning, say campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Afghan refugees ‘evictions plan’ deeply concerning, say campaigners

By Press Association
Campaigners have expressed their “deep concerns” amid reports Afghan refugees will be forced out of hotels as part of new Government plans (PA)
Campaigners have expressed their “deep concerns” amid reports Afghan refugees will be forced out of hotels as part of new Government plans (PA)

Campaigners have expressed their “deep concerns” that Government plans could see Afghan refugees forced out of hotels and into homelessness.

On Tuesday Downing Street confirmed reports of a new package to accelerate the movement of Afghan refugees out of “hotel bridging accommodation” and into new homes.

It comes after a report in The Times newspaper suggesting that between 8,000 and 9,000 Afghan refugees living in UK hotels will be given a few months’ notice to move out.

There are fears some will become homeless, with the Refugee Council saying they were promised a “warm welcome” by the UK.

The move, due to be announced by veterans minister Johnny Mercer on Tuesday afternoon, will reportedly see refugees offered a property – though those who fail to take up the offer before a deadline will be evicted.

Asylum seekers housed in hotels by the Home Office are not expected to be affected.

The plan was discussed at Cabinet on Tuesday morning. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak told the meeting that the UK can be “proud of the support provided to those forced to flee Afghanistan”.

Mr Mercer also told colleagues that it was “right to take these steps” to help Afghans “start a secure life”, according to No 10.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said he is “deeply concerned” by details of the plan.

He said there is a “risk that they could lead to people who fled the Taliban in Afghanistan being left homeless and destitute on the streets of Britain”.

“This is not how those who were promised a warm welcome in the UK should be treated,” he said.

“Hotels are not the right place for refugees to live but the fact that thousands of Afghans have been left in them for months on end is a consequence of government mismanagement and a failure to work successfully in partnership with local councils and other agencies to find suitable housing.

“To expect councils to suddenly move them out of hotels by putting pressure of Afghan families risks causing great misery and anxiety for those who have already experienced trauma and upheaval.”

Nuclear test veterans honoured
Veterans minister Johnny Mercer was expected to announce the move on Tuesday afternoon (Joe Giddens/PA)

More details are expected to be revealed in the Commons, with Mr Mercer likely to promise new support and funding to get refugees into homes.

Downing Street denied that Afghan refugees will be kicked out of hotels and said the new package is about finding them “settled accommodation”.

“This is about how we’re accelerating support for Afghans who have been forced to remain in hotel accommodation for sometimes more than a year,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“We’ve made a large commitment to them to support them in the UK to make a new life here and this will be the next stage of that.

“We do think it is right to help them into settled accommodation. There will be a significant package of support that sits behind them to both help them to find accommodation and to help them fully integrate into their new community.”

Thousands of Afghan refugees arrived in the UK after the Taliban takeover and fall of Kabul in 2021.

Figures given to the Commons Home Affairs Committee last year showed £5.6 million a day was being spent on hotels for people who had arrived in the UK and submitted an asylum claim, with £1.2 million paid to house Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban.

The “wider challenge of housing asylum seekers” was also discussed at Cabinet, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said.

He said that Mr Sunak told Cabinet colleagues that the “UK is a compassionate country that does want to offer protection and support to those most in need”.

“He said the cost of the current approach and pressure it puts on local areas meant it was not sustainable.”

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is set to provide an update on work to deal with illegal immigration this week.

The wider British response to refugees fleeing Afghanistan has come under scrutiny in recent months.

Figures from February showed just 22 people, including eight children, had been resettled in the UK after fleeing Afghanistan under the strand of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) that promised to help vulnerable refugees.

The figure for Afghan nationals arriving in the UK by boat after crossing the Channel rose to 8,633 last year – a six-fold increase on 2021.

A pledge was made to take up to 20,000 Afghan refugees – with as many as 5,000 in the first year – who were forced to flee their home or faced threats of persecution from the Taliban under what the Home Office claimed at the time would be “one of the most generous” resettlement schemes in the UK’s history.

The ACRS, split into three pathways depending on eligibility, was formally launched in January 2022 – although 7,141 Afghans had been resettled by December 2021 as people arrived in the UK under the summer evacuation exercise that year.

The first pathway, which focused on eligible people who were notified by the UK Government that they had been called forward or specifically authorised for evacuation but were not able to board flights at the time of the evacuation in 2021, saw just under 500 people resettled last year.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) was also launched in April 2021, offering priority relocation to the UK for current or former locally employed staff who have been assessed to be under serious threat to life.

Under that scheme, 4,094 were resettled last year and 7,118 in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
'Made all my hard work worthwhile': Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
The A90 is closed at St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone's throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola, will open to its first stream of guests on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented