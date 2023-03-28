Company behind deposit return scheme had suggested later start date, MSPs told

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The company running Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) initially suggested a later start date to ministers, MSPs have heard.

David Harris, chief executive of Circularity Scotland, told MSPs there is a “great deal to do” before the initiative is due to come into force on August 16, and he insisted the not-for-profit body is “working round the clock to deliver”.

But he described the start date as an “immovable object” as he told MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee the organisation had initially identified September or October to bring in the scheme – conceding even these had a “degree of risk”.

Mr Harris, who also defended his £300,000 a year salary to the committee, said: “At the time when we were appointed as scheme administrator, at that point the deadline for the scheme was July 2022.

“Within the application to be scheme administrator we made clear we could not deliver that.

“Following that we made representations to Government around how we saw the scheme going live, we identified the period of September to October 2023 as deliverable, but it contained a degree of risk and did not allow for a great deal of contingency.”

He went on to describe the August 16 start date as being “an immovable object in terms of the date we need to hit”.

Mr Harris added: “We can’t buy extra days but what you will see in the organisation is we are continually applying more resource.”

He said he does “not expect” all possible return points for DRS to be “up and running and functioning on August 16”.

The scheme will see shoppers charged a 20p deposit on every drink they buy in a can or bottle, with this money refunded to them when the empty container is returned for recycling.

Mr Harris said there will be a “growing network” of return points, adding that when the scheme goes live he expects there to be “an adequate” number available for shoppers to return empty cans and bottles.

“What we are concerned primarily with is making sure there is enough that the consumer is able to access the scheme,” he told the MSPs.

Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will increase the number of drinks containers being recycled. Find out how deposit return is going to help tackle climate change https://t.co/YZv4qsZ9d6 pic.twitter.com/4wp8FntBWO — Zero Waste Scotland (@ZeroWasteScot) March 17, 2023

While deposit return has been welcomed by environmental campaigners who believe it will improve recycling and reduce litter, hundreds of small businesses across Scotland have spoken out against the change.

New SNP leader Humza Yousaf has promised a grace period for small producers, but Mr Harris warned such a move could see these firms lose out.

He said: “On the grace period for small producers, we really want to help small businesses with the transition to a deposit return scheme operating.

“Everything you do with deposit return has unforeseen and potentially unpredictable adverse consequences.

“We have to be very careful that small producers, who may be relieved at having a grace period, do not find that they are commercially disadvantaged.

“I think they have to be very careful what they wish for with some of these elements. They may be pleased at not having to address deposit return quickly, but they may find the business from a sales point of view is disadvantaged.”

Mr Harris was also pressed on his salary, as he made clear he is working full-time for Circularity Scotland.

“I would say at the moment I work in the region of 80 hours a week on Circularity Scotland,” he told the MSPs.

“I was asked to do this job, industry approached me and asked me to take the job on. The board set my pay, they made the offer and I accepted that.

“I have had to recruit people to run my other one business which I have so I can devote the time which is needed to this.”