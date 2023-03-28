Corbyn has ‘no intention to stop’ fighting for constituents after Labour block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corbyn has ‘no intention to stop’ fighting for constituents after Labour block

By Press Association
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (James Speakman/PA)
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (James Speakman/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn said he has “no intention of stopping” fighting for his constituents after being blocked from running as a Labour candidate, adding: “I will not be intimidated into silence.”

Sir Keir Starmer got the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to vote not to endorse his predecessor in contesting Islington North for Labour at the next election.

Mr Corbyn stopped short of saying he will stand as an independent, as he criticised what he called a “shameful attack on party democracy, party members and natural justice” on Tuesday.

But the former Labour leader added: “I will not be intimidated into silence. I have spent my life fighting for a fairer society on behalf of the people of Islington North, and I have no intention of stopping now.”

POLITICS Labour
(PA Graphics)

Mr Corbyn accused his successor of launching “an assault on the rights of his own Labour members” and “breaking his pledge to build a united and democratic party that advances social, economic and climate justice”.

If Mr Corbyn did run as an independent in the seat he has represented since 1983, he could create a distracting challenge for Sir Keir at the next general election.

But such a move could also see him thrown out of the party he has held a membership of for nearly 60 years.

Sir Keir’s NEC motion saying Mr Corbyn “will not be endorsed by the NEC as a candidate on behalf of the Labour Party at the next general election” passed by 22 votes to 12.

It cited the dismal defeat for Labour under Mr Corbyn in the 2019 general election, in arguing his candidacy should be blocked.

Labour’s chances of winning the next election and securing a majority in the Commons would be “significantly diminished” if Mr Corbyn was endorsed, it argued.

The move will not be welcomed in all wings of the parliamentary Labour Party, where Mr Corbyn retains the support of those aligned with the Socialist Campaign Group.

MP Nadia Whittome, who has served on Sir Keir’s frontbench, described the motion as “divisive, an attack on party democracy and a distraction”.

Jon Lansman, co-founder of the Corbyn-backing Momentum pressure group, suggested the Labour leader is acting like an “authoritarian”.

“Keir Starmer, unfortunately, is behaving as if he was some kind of Putin of the Labour Party. That is not the way we do politics,” he told Times Radio.

However, Mr Lansman said it would be a “big mistake” for Mr Corbyn to run as an independent, saying he wants to see Sir Keir form a Labour government.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Corbyn’s allies highlighted Sir Keir’s support for local memberships selecting their candidates “for every election” when he was running to become Labour leader.

“The selections for Labour candidates needs to be more democratic and we should end NEC impositions of candidates,” he said in 2020.

The Islington North Labour Party said on Tuesday they “strongly support” Sir Keir’s former position and rejected the NEC’s “undue interference” in the constituency.

They argued it “undermines our goal of defeating the Conservatives and working with our communities for social justice”.

NEC member Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, insisted constituency members “do get a chance to vote” but “it is always left to the NEC to endorse those candidates”.

“This is a clear demonstration of Keir making changes to our party to make sure that we can win the trust of the British people again,” she told reporters.

“We are in this position because Jeremy has failed to take the responsibility. I think it was incumbent of him to respond to the findings of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in a way that would acknowledge the seriousness of what they said had happened to our party under his leadership – he has failed to do that.”

Mr Corbyn remains a member of the Labour Party but has lost the whip, meaning he is sitting in the Commons as an independent.

Party rules mean he could lose his membership if he announces he will run against an official Labour candidate.

He was suspended over his response to the EHRC finding Labour under his leadership was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination as he struggled to tackle antisemitism.

The equalities watchdog lifted Labour out of two years of special measures last month, in what Sir Keir called an “important moment in the history of the Labour Party”.

The party leader then promptly announced he would bar his predecessor before bringing the formal motion sealing his fate on Tuesday.

