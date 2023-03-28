Couples could become surrogate baby’s legal parents at birth under new reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Couples could become surrogate baby’s legal parents at birth under new reforms

By Press Association
Proposed reforms of current surrogacy law would see couples become legal parents of a child at birth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Proposed reforms of current surrogacy law would see couples become legal parents of a child at birth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Couples could become a surrogate child’s legal parents at birth under proposed major reforms to the current decades-old law.

The surrogate would be able to withdraw her consent until six weeks after the baby’s birth but by that stage she would have to apply for a parental order to gain legal parental status instead of the intended parents, the Government-commissioned review states.

The suggested reforms, published by the Law Commission of England and Wales and the Scottish Law Commission, come amid rising demand in an area where the existing laws are seen to fall short in providing the right level of protection for everyone involved.

Surrogacy – where a woman becomes pregnant and gives birth to a child for another family – is currently governed by “outdated” laws going back in part to the 1980s.

Professor Nick Hopkins, family law commissioner at the Law Commission, said: “The use of surrogacy to form a family has increased in recent years, but our decades-old laws are outdated and not fit for purpose.

“Under current law, surrogacy agreements are often a complex and stressful process for all involved.

“We need a more modern set of laws that work in the best interests of the child, surrogate, and intended parents. Our reforms will ensure that surrogacy agreements are well-regulated, with support and security built into the system from the very beginning.

“By introducing a new regulatory route with greater legal certainty, transparency and safeguards against exploitation, we can ensure that we have an effective regime for surrogacy agreements that places the interests of the child at their heart.”

The Law Commission argues that the law as it stands does not work in the best interests of the children born though surrogacy, women who become surrogates, or intended parents.

Payments for a surrogate's insurance and medical costs should be allowed but general living expenses and compensatory payments should not, the proposals state (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Payments for a surrogate’s insurance and medical costs should be allowed but general living expenses and compensatory payments should not, the proposals state (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Current law means that in most cases those raising the baby have no legally recognised relationship with the child until the grant of a parental order, with the surrogate and her spouse or civil partner considered the legal parents of the child until that point.

This means the intended parents cannot make any decisions in relation to the child, including medical treatment.

Its suggested “new pathway” would be overseen by new non-profit-making bodies called Regulated Surrogacy Organisations.

These bodies, regulated by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) would provide support to the surrogate and the intended parents.

To be eligible the commission said the surrogate must be at least 21 years old, the intended parents must be at least 18, at least one of the intended parents must have a genetic link to the child and where there are two intended parents they should be married, in a civil partnership, or living as partners “in an enduring family relationship”.

The commission also criticised the current law around payments to surrogates as lacking clarity and being difficult to enforce, and proposes bringing in clear categories of payment that the intended parents will be allowed to make to the surrogate.

To avoid what it describes as “commercial surrogacy” which it said runs the risk of a woman being exploited, it recommends while payments for things like insurance and medical costs be allowed, general living expenses and compensatory payments should not.

Intended parents of a child born through an international arrangement would still have to apply for a parental order, the proposals state (Alamy/PA)

The potential reforms also include the setup of a Surrogacy Register which would hold information about the surrogate and the intended parents.

This would address the current inadequate framework surrogate children have to access information about their origins, the commission said.

The commission states that one of the main aims of recommendations for reform is to encourage intended parents in the UK to enter into surrogacy arrangements in the UK, rather than overseas.

International surrogacy could account for up to half of surrogacy arrangements for parents from England, Wales and Scotland, the commission said, as it warned that the risks of exploitation can be “considerably higher than in domestic arrangements”.

If a child is born through an international arrangement, the intended parents should still have to apply for a parental order, the proposals state.

The commission also recommended that intended parents should be entitled to improved employment rights including access to a benefit equivalent to maternity allowance and being able to take time off work to attend antenatal appointments.

The commission described its proposed reforms as a way to “provide a robust new system to govern surrogacy, which will work better for children, surrogates and intended parents”.

But it acknowledged that surrogacy “is a contentious area, where people hold a wide range of strongly held views, and consensus is not always possible to achieve”.

Professor Gillian Black, commissioner at the Scottish Law Commission, insisted the child’s welfare “is paramount in all of our reforms” and said the so-called new pathway would ensure “critical screening and safeguarding measures for the surrogate and intended parents will take place before conception”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
‘That’s better’: Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
3
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
4
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
5
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Crofter put up ‘offensive’ signs about neighbours and tailgated their vehicle
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns raised
9
Ace Winches has donated 33 computers to Turriff Academy. Jane Bisset, Turriff Academy deputy head, pupil Lauren Ratter, Valerie Cheyne, Ace Winches chief compliance officer, pupil Emily Robinson and Scott Hunter, Turriff Academy head of technology. Image: Fifth Ring
Ace Winches founder donates 33 computers to his old school
10
Kim Twidale leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man cleared of meat cleaver murder bid after victim tells trial: ‘I probably did…

More from Press and Journal

More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'You have to move with the times': Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
23 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: L - Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh and R - Sam Bashua of Deveronvale
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
Inverness Gaelic School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Wick manager and player Gary Manson Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary Manson looks for Wick Academy improvement from low point
Humza Yousaf speaks to the media after being voted the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Iain Maciver: Does Humza have bigger fish to fry than small businesses?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was caught with a knife in Co-op Picture shows; Co-op Church Street Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group
Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey's Robert MacCormack pleased with progression ahead of facing Huntly
Orkney roads
'Apocalyptic picture' for Orkney's roads as council only allocating a third of what's needed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented