Unions say Illegal Migration Bill is a ‘gift to dodgy employers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Unions say Illegal Migration Bill is a ‘gift to dodgy employers’

By Press Association
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (PA)
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (PA)

Correspondent unions say the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill is a gift to “dodgy employers”.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said the legislation could lead to more migrant workers being exploited in the underground economy – a problem it says is already “rampant”.

It says the Bill would leave nearly 200,000 asylum seekers in limbo indefinitely by trapping them in temporary accommodation, while they are not allowed to have their asylum claims heard and the vast majority are unable to officially work.

The TUC also accused the Government of “turning its back” on modern slavery victims, saying the Bill would have a huge impact on transport workers.

Pilots, train drivers and lorry drivers could be required by an immigration officer to restrain and detain asylum seekers, the union organisation said.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Exploitation of migrant workers is already rampant but this Bill will make a bad situation much, much worse.

“From unpaid wages, to debt traps and forced labour to being sacked without notice, this Bill will give rogue employers the green light to exploit migrant workers without fear of repercussion.

“This will create a race to the bottom for everyone.

“It is a gift to dodgy, underground employers looking to take advantage of those who have no legal right to work and limited recourse to labour market inspectorates.

“Make no mistake – the Government is turning its back on people who need our help the most, including modern slavery victims.

“This legislation is deplorable and very likely unlawful.

“It’s time for the Government to drop this nasty Bill and give all asylum seekers the right to work to clamp down on rogue employers who are looking to profit from exploitation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
2
The line between Dingwall and Invergordon is currently closed. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall
3
Rocha Lynch appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned with the supply of drugs.
Teenager assaulted bouncers and police after barging into Prohibition nightclub
4
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
5
Pensioner Kathleen Fowler is among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling to keep it open.
‘I’m being discriminated against’: Council could face legal action over Aberdeen pool closure
6
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
7
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction, has quit the SNP after 49 years. Picture shows; Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. . N/A . Supplied by Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen businessman explains why he’s quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following ‘sidelining’…
9
The new Dough and Co could brighten up Belmont Street
Mmm… Doughnuts: New Dough and Co shop could open on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street
10
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison ‘inevitable’ for driver who killed care home chef as he changed tyre at…

More from Press and Journal

The talented cast of AYMT put Legally Blonde: The Musical i the frame at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: Supplied by AYMT
Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli
Pretty Woman: The Musical is one of the great new shows for HMT and the Music Hall announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Stunning new Aberdeen shows will bring the West End to the north-east
Inverness Musical Theatre rocked out Eden Court with The Wedding Singer. All images: Brodie Young
Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at…
The AWPR is closed between Cleanhill junction and Charlestown flyover. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Section of AWPR closed following two-car crash near Charlestown flyover
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord's new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
Orkney schools
Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic
Upset little african american girl feels hurt sad bored sitting alone at home, depressed punished mixed race kid having psychological trauma, frustrated preschool black child thinking hiding problem; Shutterstock ID 1282523929; purchase_order: North LDR; job: NHS Highland child services
Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children
Aerial view of Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Iain Landsman
Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?
CR0041879 Reporter, Callum Law. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire. Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh FC and Brechin City which finished 0-0 Pictured is Botti Biabi goes down for a penalty after a challenge by Kieran Simpson 29th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin's draw with Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented