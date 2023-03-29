Mortgage approvals to home-buyers increase for first time in six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mortgage approvals to home-buyers increase for first time in six months

By Press Association
Green shoots may be appearing in the housing market, some experts have suggested, as Bank of England figures showed home-buyer mortgage approvals edged up for the first time in six months in February (Steve Parsons/PA)
Green shoots may be appearing in the housing market, some experts have suggested, as Bank of England figures showed home-buyer mortgage approvals edged up for the first time in six months in February (Steve Parsons/PA)

Green shoots may be appearing in the housing market, some experts have suggested, as Bank of England figures showed home-buyer mortgage approvals edged up for the first time in six months in February.

Some 43,500 mortgages were approved for house purchase in February, up from 39,600 in January.

This marked the first monthly increase since August 2022, according to the Bank’s Money and Credit report.

The “effective” interest rate – the actual interest rate typically paid – on newly drawn mortgages increased to 4.24% in February.

Karen Noye, a mortgage expert at Quilter, said: “Some green shoots might be appearing as, in February, approvals for house purchases showed a rebound, rising to 43,500 in February from 39,600 in January…

“However, the effective interest rate on newly drawn mortgages increased by 36 basis points to 4.24% in February, making borrowing more expensive for potential home-owners and will likely still continue to mean approvals are depressed as people adopt a wait-and-see approach, at least in the short term.

“However, it’s clear that home-buyers are cautiously returning back to the market in early 2023 after the huge shocks at the back end of last year made many put their house hunts on ice. How this all feeds through to house prices is yet to be seen.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “The uptick in approvals for house purchases for the first time since August 2022 suggests that the uncertainty around the mini-budget fallout, rising interest rates and inflation has calmed to an extent.

“Looking forward, consumers may feel less confident in the short term with another rate rise this month and inflation ticking up again, but even in challenging markets there are those who need to move.”

Households borrowed an additional £1.4 billion in consumer credit in February.

The annual growth rate for all consumer credit – which includes borrowing on credit cards, overdrafts and personal loans – increased slightly from 7.5% in January to 7.7% in February, marking the highest rate since November 2018.

The annual growth rate for credit card borrowing slowed slightly to 13.1% in February, while for other forms of consumer credit the growth rate accelerated.

Households also deposited an additional £1.6 billion with banks and building societies in February, compared with £3.3 billion in January.

Net flows of money into accounts where balances are not immediately accessible without penalty remained strong, but this was largely offset by flows out of accounts where balances can be immediately accessed.

During February, households also deposited £2.0 billion into National Savings and Investment (NS&I) accounts, meaning the combined net flow into bank, building society and NS&I accounts in February was £3.6 billion, increasing from £3.3 billion in January.

Savings giant NS&I is backed by the Treasury, meaning deposits held with it are 100% secure. In general, savers with money in UK-authorised banks and building societies will be compensated by a limit of up to £85,000, if their provider goes bust.

Meanwhile, non-financial UK businesses withdrew a net £5.0 billion of deposits from banks and building societies, compared with a net withdrawal of £20.3 billion in January.

Financial information website Moneyfacts also released figures on Wednesday, showing the average easy-access Isa rate on the market has breached 2%, standing at 2.01% in March, up from 1.85% in February.

The average Isa for which notice has to be given for withdrawals was 2.61% in March, up from 2.49% in February.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “The average easy-access Isa rate rose month on month to 2.01% and stands at its highest point since February 2009.

“Those savers comparing short-term fixed Isas will also find the average one-year fixed Isa rose to 3.56%, its highest point since December 2008.”

She said competition between providers and Bank of England base rate increases have pushed savings rates up.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “Households showed further signs in February of drawing on the savings they accumulated during the pandemic to sustain their consumption.”

But he said the large flow of deposits into accounts which are not intended to be accessed instantly “suggests that many households do not intend to draw on their remaining savings to finance additional consumption soon”.

He added: “We continue to think that many people will prefer to save more when their real incomes start to recover in the second half of this year, rather than spend all of the windfall.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
2
The line between Dingwall and Invergordon is currently closed. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall
3
Rocha Lynch appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned with the supply of drugs.
Teenager assaulted bouncers and police after barging into Prohibition nightclub
4
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
5
Pensioner Kathleen Fowler is among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling to keep it open.
‘I’m being discriminated against’: Council could face legal action over Aberdeen pool closure
6
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
7
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction, has quit the SNP after 49 years. Picture shows; Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. . N/A . Supplied by Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen businessman explains why he’s quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following ‘sidelining’…
9
The new Dough and Co could brighten up Belmont Street
Mmm… Doughnuts: New Dough and Co shop could open on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street
10
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison ‘inevitable’ for driver who killed care home chef as he changed tyre at…

More from Press and Journal

The talented cast of AYMT put Legally Blonde: The Musical i the frame at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: Supplied by AYMT
Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli
Pretty Woman: The Musical is one of the great new shows for HMT and the Music Hall announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Stunning new Aberdeen shows will bring the West End to the north-east
Inverness Musical Theatre rocked out Eden Court with The Wedding Singer. All images: Brodie Young
Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at…
The AWPR is closed between Cleanhill junction and Charlestown flyover. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Section of AWPR closed following two-car crash near Charlestown flyover
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord's new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
Orkney schools
Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic
Upset little african american girl feels hurt sad bored sitting alone at home, depressed punished mixed race kid having psychological trauma, frustrated preschool black child thinking hiding problem; Shutterstock ID 1282523929; purchase_order: North LDR; job: NHS Highland child services
Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children
Aerial view of Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Iain Landsman
Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?
CR0041879 Reporter, Callum Law. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire. Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh FC and Brechin City which finished 0-0 Pictured is Botti Biabi goes down for a penalty after a challenge by Kieran Simpson 29th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin's draw with Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented