Committee seeks clarity from Yousaf on next steps for National Care Service

A Holyrood committee is seeking clarity from the new Scottish Government on its plans for the National Care Service.

In particular, answers are being sought on the deadline for Stage 1 scrutiny of the National Care Service Bill.

This has recently been extended to the end of June.

A number of groups in the sector have voiced concerns about the proposed overhaul of care in Scotland, which would create a new national service.

Health Committee convener Gillian Martin wrote to Humza Yousaf, congratulating him on becoming First Minister.

Humza Yousaf was sworn in as First Minister on Wednesday (PA)

She said: “The committee is currently planning to resume consideration at that time with a view to publishing its Stage 1 report prior to a planned Stage 1 debate on the Bill on June 28.

“Before recommencing the committee’s consideration of a draft Stage 1 report, I would be very grateful if you are able to confirm that it remains the Scottish Government’s intention that Stage 1 scrutiny of the Bill should be concluded by June 30.

“It has been intimated that you may seek to undertake further engagement with key stakeholders regarding the National Care Service Bill during the course of this summer and I would be similarly grateful for any further detail you are able to provide concerning the planned scope, nature and focus of this engagement.”

Ms Martin set a deadline of April 17 to receive a response from the new First Minister.

During the SNP leadership election, Ms Martin initially backed Kate Forbes for the top job before withdrawing her support in the wake of the MSP’s comments about same-sex marriage.