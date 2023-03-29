Julian Knight says he is facing ‘witch hunt’ after call for whip return rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julian Knight says he is facing 'witch hunt' after call for whip return rejected

By Press Association
MP Julian Knight (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
MP Julian Knight (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Senior MP Julian Knight has said he is facing a “witch hunt” after his demand for a return of the Tory whip – after a police probe into him was dropped – was rejected over “further complaints”.

Mr Knight, who was suspended from the Conservative Party after a serious sexual assault allegation was made against him, had called for his “immediate return” to the parliamentary party after the Metropolitan Police confirmed it was no longer investigating the matter.

But Chief Whip Simon Hart rejected that demand over “further complaints made to the Whips’ Office”.

The decision prompted an extraordinary attack by Mr Knight on his former party colleagues, as he accused the Whips Office of pursuing a “witch hunt” against him in a bid to stop him “naming names”.

The MP, who has represented Solihull since 2015 and is chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, had strongly criticised the Whips Office and the Met in a statement following the police decision to drop the investigation into the “single, false and malicious allegation”.

“In publicly naming me in connection with the allegation, the Conservative Whips’ Office acted disgracefully and in breach of natural justice by removing my anonymity. Their actions meant my name was dragged through the mud and my good reputation immeasurably damaged,” he said.

“The conduct of one person in the Whips’ Office, and the language used towards me, was particularly egregious.”

Mr Knight also pledged to use “every legal route available to pursue those inside and outside Parliament” involved in the allegation.

The Whips Office moved quickly to confirm that Mr Knight would not be rejoining the party, despite the Met decision.

A spokeswoman for Mr Hart said: “Following further complaints made to the Whips’ Office, we will not be restoring the whip to Julian Knight.

“These complaints, if appropriate, will be referred to the relevant police force, or appropriate bodies.”

The Whips Office has not released details about what the “further complaints” relate to, but it means that Mr Knight – who had recused himself from Parliament until the case was resolved – will remain as an independent MP.

He condemned the response of the Whips Office, accusing Mr Hart of engaging in a “desperate attempt to cover up the identities and motives of those in Parliament who colluded for many months to bring the false allegation against me to the police”.

“The police have confirmed today that there is no evidence to support that allegation and closed their investigation. They did not even need to interview me to do so,” he said.

“Yet the Whips Office now seems intent on continuing a witch hunt against me in an attempt to prevent my naming names.”

A spokeswoman for the Whips’ Office declined to comment on Mr Knight’s response.

