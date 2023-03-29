Funding boost for synagogues and schools to protect against antisemitic attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Funding boost for synagogues and schools to protect against antisemitic attacks

By Press Association
A menorah in Trafalgar Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A menorah in Trafalgar Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Synagogues and Jewish faith schools will get £1 million extra to guard against attacks and a new dedicated police taskforce is being created in a bid to crack down on antisemitic crime.

Specific chants, banners and emblems could be added to policing guidance, with the first meeting of the Jewish Community Police, Crime and Security Taskforce likely to consider whether it is necessary to review such guidance in light of concerns shared by the Jewish community.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Government wants to ensure “vile criminals who threaten the peace and safety of Jewish communities feel the full force of the law”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman described antisemitism as
Home Secretary Suella Braverman described antisemitism as “one of the great evils in the world” (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The funding increase will see the Jewish Community Protective Security grant rise by £1 million on last year to £15 million, covering security measures such as CCTV and alarm systems to protect against what the Home Office described as persistent hate crime, anti-social behaviour, terrorism and state threats.

The total amount allocated through the grant since 2015 is £122 million and the department said the measures are being taken in light of the latest Home Office hate crime statistics showing despite making up less than 1% of the population, almost a quarter of recorded religiously motivated hate crimes in the UK were against Jewish people in 2021-22.

The new taskforce, made up of senior policing leaders, ministers, the Community Security Trust (CST), and other stakeholders aims to “strengthen accountability and enhance efforts to combat antisemitic crime and violence against Jewish communities”, the department said.

It is due to meet for the first time in late spring – when it is likely to consider guidance on chants, banners and emblems and ensuring police and the Crown Prosecution Service are using their powers to arrest and charge criminals who pose a threat to the Jewish community – and three times a year thereafter.

Ms Braverman described antisemitism as “one of the great evils in the world” and said it is vital it is challenged by everyone “but especially political leaders”.

She added: “Attacks on the Jewish community are abhorrent. I applaud the police’s efforts to tackle these crimes, but we must go further to ensure the vile criminals who threaten the peace and safety of Jewish communities feel the full force of the law.

“I am proud to be working closely with the Community Security Trust and colleagues in policing and beyond to help protect the UK’s Jewish community, go after antisemitic offenders, and stamp out racism in all its forms.”

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “Antisemitism is abhorrent and I stand hand in hand with the Jewish community against all its manifestations.

“We must continue to strive to ensure that every community can live and worship in safety, free from threat.”

Mark Gardner, chief executive of the CST, said the Government’s announcement is “hugely welcome, given the continuing threats of terrorism and antisemitism that are faced by British Jews”.

Ms Braverman said she will write to all Home Office public bodies and every chief constable and police and crime commissioner, as well as the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the College of Policing and the Crown Prosecution Service “to reaffirm the government’s support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, and encourage its further adoption”

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, the NPCC lead on hate crime, said his organisation “supports this funding to help reduce antisemitic hostility suffered by Jewish people in the UK”.

He added: “The right to live free from targeted abuse is a fundamental right that we all share and we will continue to work to bring offenders to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who suffers such a crime to report it, either to the police or to the Community Security Trust. In an emergency, always call 999.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
2
The line between Dingwall and Invergordon is currently closed. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall
3
Rocha Lynch appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned with the supply of drugs.
Teenager assaulted bouncers and police after barging into Prohibition nightclub
4
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
5
Pensioner Kathleen Fowler is among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling to keep it open.
‘I’m being discriminated against’: Council could face legal action over Aberdeen pool closure
6
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
7
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction, has quit the SNP after 49 years. Picture shows; Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. . N/A . Supplied by Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen businessman explains why he’s quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following ‘sidelining’…
9
The new Dough and Co could brighten up Belmont Street
Mmm… Doughnuts: New Dough and Co shop could open on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street
10
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison ‘inevitable’ for driver who killed care home chef as he changed tyre at…

More from Press and Journal

The talented cast of AYMT put Legally Blonde: The Musical i the frame at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: Supplied by AYMT
Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli
Pretty Woman: The Musical is one of the great new shows for HMT and the Music Hall announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Stunning new Aberdeen shows will bring the West End to the north-east
Inverness Musical Theatre rocked out Eden Court with The Wedding Singer. All images: Brodie Young
Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at…
The AWPR is closed between Cleanhill junction and Charlestown flyover. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Section of AWPR closed following two-car crash near Charlestown flyover
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord's new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
Orkney schools
Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic
Upset little african american girl feels hurt sad bored sitting alone at home, depressed punished mixed race kid having psychological trauma, frustrated preschool black child thinking hiding problem; Shutterstock ID 1282523929; purchase_order: North LDR; job: NHS Highland child services
Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children
Aerial view of Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Iain Landsman
Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?
CR0041879 Reporter, Callum Law. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire. Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh FC and Brechin City which finished 0-0 Pictured is Botti Biabi goes down for a penalty after a challenge by Kieran Simpson 29th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin's draw with Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented