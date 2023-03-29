Just two thirds of British public have confidence in police, global study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just two thirds of British public have confidence in police, global study shows

By Press Association
The survey results were taken before a damning review in the UK’s biggest police force found it is instructionally racist, misogynist and homophobic (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The UK ranks among the bottom half of countries for confidence in the police – while confidence in Parliament has halved in recent decades, according to a global survey.

Just two thirds (67%) of the British public who were polled said they had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in policing, down from 87% in 1981.

The analysis of more than 20 countries by the Policy Institute at King’s College London (KCL), was carried out as part of the World Values Survey (WVS) – one of the largest and most widely used academic social surveys in the world.

The latest UK data was collected in 2022, coming before a damning review which found Britain’s biggest police force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic was published.

The report by Baroness Louise Casey earlier this month found the Metropolitan Police has failed to protect the public from officers who abuse women, organisational changes have put women and children at greater risk and female officers and staff routinely experience sexism, while there are racist officers and staff and a “deep-seated homophobia” exists in the organisation.

In the latest World Values Survey, the UK ranks below countries including Iran and China when it comes to public confidence in the police.

Just over a fifth (22%) of people surveyed said they had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in Parliament – again ranking in the bottom half of countries and coming second-last in Europe, above only Greece.

KCL said the most recent results show a clear split in views, with the pre-war generation (34%) and so-called baby boomers (28%) more likely to have confidence in Parliament, and younger millennials (17%) and Gen X (19%) less likely to.

Just 22% of people surveyed said they had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in Parliament (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Perceptions of Parliament were at their most positive in 1990, when 46% of the British public said they had confidence in it.

This halved by 2009 and rose again to 32% in 2018, but confidence has now fallen back to its historic low of 23%.

The British press does not fare well in the survey, with just 13% of people saying they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in it.

Of 24 countries, only people in Egypt (8%) have less confidence in the press.

This perception of the press has been similar since around 1990, KCL said.

By last year, the public were far more likely to say they had confidence in the EU (39%) than in either Parliament (23%) or the Government (24%).

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the KCL Policy Institute said: “The UK has long prided itself on the strength of its institutions – but the British public are not as convinced as they once were, and we are now more negative than many other countries.

“Confidence in Parliament has halved since 1990; we’re among the least likely of more than 20 countries in the study to have confidence in the Government; confidence in the police has fallen sharply, particularly in London; and only Egypt has less trust in their press.

“Some institutions fare better, with our courts system relatively highly rated, and the civil service coming out much better than our political institutions. Our confidence in the EU has also bounced back post-Brexit, and now we’re much more likely to have confidence in it than our own Parliament and Government.

“These trends matter. The pandemic showed how much we rely on public co-operation in times of crises, with confidence crucial to that, and the review of the Met police concluded ‘public consent is broken’. We need to work hard and quickly to shore up public confidence.”

