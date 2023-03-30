Shapps insists homeowners will not be forced to rip out boilers under green plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Shapps insists homeowners will not be forced to rip out boilers under green plan

By Press Association
Grant Shapps (PA)
Grant Shapps (PA)

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said the Government’s new green power strategy was not a “rip-out-your-boiler” plan, despite measures aimed at shifting households away from gas.

The plan confirms measures aimed at making it cheaper to buy and run a heat pump rather than a traditional gas boiler.

But Mr Shapps admitted he did not own a heat pump and insisted “we’re not forcing anyone to remove their gas boilers”.

The strategy confirms that the Government will set out plans during 2023-24 to “rebalance gas and electricity costs” – which could cut the cost of electricity, which can be generated cleanly, at the expense of gas.

Homes will move from gas to cleaner energy “over the next decade or two”, Mr Shapps said.

He told Sky News: “We all know that electricity can be a big way to decarbonise, but we also know these are big changes. So this is not a sort of rip-out-your-boiler moment.

ENVIRONMENT Strategy
(PA Graphics)

“This is a transition over a period of time to get to homes which are heated in a different way and also insulated much better.”

He admitted “we’re in the low numbers still” of heat pumps, with around 42,000 installed last year and “there are technical issues that people are having to deal with in order to meet the switchover”.

Electric vehicle charge point
More than £380 million will go towards improving the number of electric vehicle charge points (PA)

Listing steps taken in his own home, including turning down the boiler flow temperature, Mr Shapps said: “I’m gradually doing things. I’m not sort of some eco-warrior in this. I just want to try and save money on my energy bills like everybody else.”

The Government is extending a scheme offering £5,000 grants towards heat pump insulation to 2028 instead of its previous 2025 cut-off.

The package has been criticised by some as offering little more than reannouncements of existing plans.

It comes as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ruled out a British rival to the kinds of subsidies for green technologies offered by Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act in the US.

The plan unveiled by Mr Shapps and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “power up Britain” involves support for carbon capture technology and offshore wind.

But it has been criticised by opposition figures and environmental campaigners.

The plan sees the Government stress its already-announced £20 billion investment in carbon capture technology and backing for new projects, as well as £160 million for port infrastructure to help expand offshore wind.

New green hydrogen production projects also feature prominently alongside plans for the establishment of Great British Nuclear.

ENVIRONMENT Strategy
(PA Graphics)

More than £380 million will go towards improving the number of electric vehicle charge points while Mr Hunt will update the green finance strategy focused on attracting billions of investment.

Elsewhere, the Government is set to publish a consultation on measures to address carbon leakage, raising the possibility of the UK following the EU and introducing a carbon border taxes regime.

UK green industry meeting
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt with Grant Shapps (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak said investment in renewables, nuclear energy and other sectors would boost jobs and create opportunities for British businesses.

Mr Hunt played down suggestions that the UK was trying to compete with Washington or indeed follow its lead.

Writing in The Times, he hit out at “massively distortive subsidies” and said that instead the UK would do things “the British way”.

ENVIRONMENT Strategy
(PA Graphics)

“We are not going toe-to-toe with our friends and allies in some distortive global subsidy race,” he said.

“With the threat of protectionism creeping its way back into the world economy, the long-term solution is not subsidy but security.”

In the days leading up to the announcement, the Government dampened suggestions that Thursday would be a “Green Day” – instead emphasising the energy security element underpinning the strategy.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Climate activists are likely to scrutinise the plan closely (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But campaigners and critics suggested that ministers had missed the chance to pursue a more radical green industrial strategy, with Friends of the Earth (FoE) labelling some of the announcements “lacklustre”.

Mike Childs, head of policy at FoE, warned: “Friends of the Earth successfully took legal action against the Government’s previous net-zero strategy because it failed to show how legally binding climate targets would be met.

“With these policies looking dangerously lacklustre and lacking on climate action, we will be combing through the detail of the amended strategy and are poised to act if ministers have fallen short once again.”

Professor Nick Eyre, of the University of Oxford, said: “The Government has missed an open goal here.

“The most effective and lowest cost measures to address energy security concerns are investment in renewable energy and energy demand reduction.

“These are precisely the same measures that the latest IPCC report shows are central to achieving net zero. Yet the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Secretary of State all fail even to mention the key role of energy saving.”

Labour also hit out at Mr Sunak’s administration over the strategy, highlighting the “glaring omissions” in the Government’s announcement.

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate and net-zero secretary, said there was “no removal of the onshore wind ban which is costing families hundreds of pounds on bills, no new investment for energy efficiency which could cut bills and imports, no response to the Inflation Reduction Act which could help Britain win the global race for clean energy jobs”.

He said: “What was billed with huge hype as the Government’s green day turns out to be a weak and feeble groundhog day of reannouncements, reheated policy, and no new investment.”

The Government’s plan included its response to Tory MP Chris Skidmore’s review into how the UK can reach net zero by 2050.

It said it is acting partly or fully upon 23 of the 25 recommendations made by Mr Skidmore in his January report.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Connor Burnett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Big Mannys' Pizza is opening a franchise in Inverurie. Picture shows left to right: Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Inverurie. Image: Engage PR
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
5
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Ballater to welcome 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmongers the Fish Shop Picture shows; FISH SHOP in Ballater. Ballater. Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP Date; Unknown
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car

Editor's Picks

Most Commented