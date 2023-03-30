Yousaf boosts ‘lifeline’ fund with £30m to help Scots with fuel costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf boosts ‘lifeline’ fund with £30m to help Scots with fuel costs

By Press Association
Up to £30 million will be available through the Fuel Insecurity Fund in 2023-24 to help Scots in need (PA)
Up to £30 million will be available through the Fuel Insecurity Fund in 2023-24 to help Scots in need (PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed extra cash will go to a scheme that provides a “vital lifeline” for those struggling with rising energy bills.

He pledged that up to £30 million will be available through the Fuel Insecurity Fund in 2023-24 to help Scots in need.

It comes after former deputy first minister John Swinney had announced that money previously earmarked for spending on an independence referendum would go into the fund.

In his budget statement in December, Mr Swinney said he planned to “utilise the finance earmarked for a referendum on independence to make provision to extend our Fuel Insecurity Fund into next year”.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said his Government will ‘redouble our efforts to lift people out of poverty’ (PA)

He said that would see a “further £20 million to address yet another failure of the United Kingdom and its policies”.

Mr Yousaf stressed that helping those affected most by the cost-of-living crisis is an “immediate priority” for him after he became First Minister this week.

He also hit out at the UK Government – saying it is as a result of its “mismanagement of the economy” that the Scottish Government is having to step in and provide assistance.

Cash from the Fuel Insecurity Fund will help people in Scotland who are either limiting their use of energy, or self-disconnecting their supply, because of financial pressures.

The money will be available to third sector organisations which will use it to support “vulnerable households” – with the scheme having previously allocated cash to bodies such as the Fuel Bank Foundation, Advice Direct Scotland and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations.

The Fuel Insecurity Fund helps those at risk of either rationing their energy use or self-disconnecting (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Yousaf said: “I have said my immediate priority is to do everything we can to protect every Scot as far as possible from the harm inflicted by the cost-of-living crisis.

“That is why, in one of my first acts as First Minister, I can confirm today that we will build on our commitment to double the Fuel Insecurity Fund from £10 million to £20 million – to now triple it to £30 million for 2023-24.

“In a country as energy rich as Scotland, we should not have people living in fuel poverty. My Government will renew and redouble our efforts to lift people out of poverty, to make work fair, to make our economy work for the people.

“With energy bills still at historically high levels and the UK Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme being withdrawn from April 1, over the next year our Fuel Insecurity Fund will continue to be a vital lifeline for many struggling households in the country.

“It is of course only as a result of the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy and the cost-of-living crisis that we are having to take this action. This Scottish Government will always put the interests of the people of Scotland first.”

