UK greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 2.2% in 2022, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

UK greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 2.2% in 2022, figures show

By Press Association
The UK’s territorial greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 2.2% in 2022, new provisional statistics show (PA)
The UK’s territorial greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 2.2% in 2022, new provisional statistics show (PA)

The UK’s territorial greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 2.2% in 2022, new provisional statistics show.

Publishing annually, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) tracks the emissions from UK homes and businesses, transport, energy production and land use.

The figures do not include emissions from international air travel or shipping, UK overseas territories, imported goods or the burning of biomass for energy.

CO2 emissions fell by 2.4% compared to the previous year – largely because of homes using less heating due to higher energy prices and temperatures throughout 2022.

ENVIRONMENT Strategy
(PA Graphics)

Transport CO2 emissions increased by 4% because of the increase in traffic after Covid lockdowns but were still below the levels seen in the five years before the pandemic.

Long-term trends continue to show a general decline in net GHG emissions, which fell from around 650 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 1990 to 417 million MtCO2e in 2022 – a drop of 48%.

This has been largely driven by the phasing out of coal in place of renewables and gas for energy production, the ONS said.

Renewables produced around 40% of the UK’s electricity production last year, up from 35% in 2021, according to a study from Imperial College London.

More Government statistics show wind power generation hit a record high in the final quarter of 2022, producing 24.6% of the UK’s electricity.

ENVIRONMENT Strategy
(PA Graphics)

Wind, solar and hydro together reached a record high while oil and coal reached record lows.

UK energy production overall increased slightly from 2021 but was still below 2019 levels.

The record temperatures and high energy prices in 2022 meant demand for energy fell to a level not seen in 50 years, the ONS said.

The Government has committed itself to reducing the UK’s net emissions to zero by 2050 and on Thursday published a revised strategy on how to achieve that after a High Court judge found it failed to develop policies that would bring emissions down in line with its targets.

ENVIRONMENT Strategy
(PA Graphics)

A Government spokesperson said: “We are fully behind our commitment to reach net zero by 2050 – delivering net zero in the UK and around the world is the solution to the challenges we’re all facing, enabling us to increase energy security, reverse slowing economic growth and tackle climate change.

“The UK has hit every carbon budget to date and we have already come a long way to meet that target, cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country and with low-carbon sources like renewables and nuclear providing half of the UK’s electricity generation.”

ENVIRONMENT Strategy
(PA Graphics)

Around £20 billion has also been earmarked for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) with developments planned in the north west and Teeside.

The Climate Change Committee has said CCUS is “crucial to the delivery of zero GHG emissions” and said between 75-175 million tonnes of CO2 will have to be captured to meet the 2050 target.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said there is space for around 78 billion tonnes of CO2 storage in caverns beneath the North Sea.

He said it could bring “billions if not trillions of pounds” to the UK if it stores other countries’ captured carbon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Connor Burnett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Big Mannys' Pizza is opening a franchise in Inverurie. Picture shows left to right: Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Inverurie. Image: Engage PR
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
5
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Ballater to welcome 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmongers the Fish Shop Picture shows; FISH SHOP in Ballater. Ballater. Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP Date; Unknown
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car

Editor's Picks

Most Commented