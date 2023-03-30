Barclay accuses BMA of ‘political militant stance’ in junior doctor pay talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclay accuses BMA of ‘political militant stance’ in junior doctor pay talks

By Press Association
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)

Steve Barclay has accused the British Medical Association (BMA) of adopting a “political militant stance” in the talks to resolve the junior doctors’ dispute.

Junior doctors in England are set to walk out for 96 hours from April 11, after the BMA insisted no “credible offer” was made.

Answering an urgent question on the strikes in the Commons, the Health Secretary said he had checked the minutes of the meeting with junior doctors and spoken to civil servants to confirm that “it was a precondition of the talks” to commit to a 35% pay increase.

He said the Government stands “ready to work constructively” with the BMA, but added: “They have chosen to take a more political militant stance in contrast to the approach that other trade unions have pursued”.

The BMA in turn accused Mr Barclay of “quibbling” instead of “getting round the table and negotiating with us”.

Industrial strike
Striking NHS junior doctors (Jacob King/PA)

Asking an urgent question, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said senior doctors are worried patients will die as a result of the strikes.

He said: “Patients are worried sick, consultants have written to me to say they are terrified for patient safety.

“They fear that patients will die as a result.

“So when is the Health Secretary going to get junior doctors back in for talks, take them seriously, and stop these catastrophic strikes from wreaking havoc on patient care?”

Mr Streeting also asked Mr Barclay to clarify whether union calls for a 35% pay rise were a pre-condition as he had claimed, or a “starting point for negotiations” as stated by the unions.

The Health Secretary said junior doctors’ unions were setting pre-conditions for negotiating, adding: “I have checked the minutes, I have spoken this morning with officials to confirm before I made this statement to the House and it was a precondition of the talks that we were told in terms of the pay erosion at 26.1%, and that that needed to be restored at 35% alongside other things.”

Mr Barclay acknowledged the impact of the upcoming strikes will be “far greater” than previous industrial action.

He said: “We know that during the previous walkout by junior doctors earlier this month, 181,000 appointments had to be rescheduled.

“With this four-day walkout the disruption and the risk will be far greater.

“Not only because it lasts longer, but because it coincides with extended public holidays and Ramadan, with knock-on effects on services before and after the strike action itself, and because a significant proportion will already be on planned absence due to the holiday period.”

Support the Strikes march
People gather on Warren Street in London, ahead of a Support the Strikes march in solidarity with nurses, junior doctors and other NHS staff following recent strikes over pay and conditions (James Manning/PA)

Mr Barclay later drew a distinction between “a militant group which seems to have taken over the junior doctors’ committee” and most junior doctors.

In response to Tory former minister Sir Desmond Swayne who suggested the strikes are damaging to the “respected” junior doctor profession, the Health Secretary said: “I would draw an important distinction between what is a militant group that appear to have taken over the junior doctors committee and the vast majority of junior doctors who do a hugely important job within the NHS.

“And we recognise in Government that they have faced considerable pressures from the pandemic and we stand ready to work constructively with them.

“There is on the other hand, some within particularly the BMA junior doctors’ committee, who appear to have a more political agenda and indeed, I refer honourable colleagues to the statements of members of that committee who have said that they want to move the BMA to more traditional trade union activity and pursue a more overt political agenda.”

Professor Philip Banfield, BMA chair of council, said: “It is a great shame that the Secretary of State is spending more time quibbling about how we are calling for pay restoration for junior doctors in England than he is actually getting round the table and negotiating with us.

“We have been clear in all our communications with his office that our ask is to achieve full pay restoration for junior doctors in order to reverse the real-terms pay cuts we have suffered since 2008.”

He added: “We have not laid down any preconditions to beginning pay negotiations and in particular we have not suggested that a 35% uplift in pay is a precondition to talks with the Health Secretary.

“We remain committed to beginning talks to engage in meaningful discussions about pay restoration, and will do so in the run up to and during strike action. The ball is firmly in Steve Barclay’s court.”

