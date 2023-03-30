Branded whisky leads to Holyrood becoming ‘producer’ under deposit return scheme

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Parliament has registered as a producer under the upcoming deposit return scheme (DRS), due to the branded whisky it sells in its shop.

The corporate body which governs the Parliament said it is still considering the implications of the DRS, including whether reverse vending machines will be required.

Due to go live on August 16, the DRS will see shoppers charged 20p when they buy drinks in cans and bottles and that sum will then be refunded when the empty containers are returned for recycling.

MSP Claire Baker, a member of the cross-party Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB), answered questions from other MSPs about the impact of the scheme on Holyrood.

She said: “As part of these preparations, the Scottish Parliament has registered as a producer with Circularity Scotland as we sell Scottish Parliament branded whisky in the shop.”

Asked about the procedures for collecting waste, she continued: “The Scottish Parliament is striving to comply with the regulations and we do recognise that all businesses and organisations do need essential clarity around these issues.”

Conservative MSP Brian Whittle asked how visitors to the Parliament would be able to return items to the cafe as they cannot re-enter with empty glass bottles.

Ms Baker said Parliament is considering the need for reverse vending machines.

She said: “It is likely these will be used initially for Parliament staff and we are still considering how we comply with the regulations.”