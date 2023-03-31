Joining the CPTPP trade bloc: What does it mean for the UK?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Joining the CPTPP trade bloc: What does it mean for the UK?

By Press Association
Containers are unloaded from cargo ships at the Port of Felixstowe (Joe Giddens/PA)
Containers are unloaded from cargo ships at the Port of Felixstowe (Joe Giddens/PA)

Britain is to become the first European nation to join a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc stretching from Canada to Australia.

– What is the CPTPP?

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, to give it its full name, is an 11-nation bloc comprising Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and Canada.

It grew out of talks initiated by the US administration of Barack Obama, only for Donald Trump to pull out when he became president in 2017, with the Americans saying it was being “pushed by special interests who want to rape our country”.

The aim is to remove barriers to trade, with members required mutually to drop more than 95% of their tariffs on trade.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak said Britain is using its ‘post-Brexit freedoms’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Together their economies represent 13% of the world’s total gross domestic product (GDP) with a combined population of more than 500 million.

– Why does Britain want to join?

CPTPP membership has been a key goal of the Conservative Government since leaving the EU, opening negotiations nearly two years ago.

Rishi Sunak has said it is an example of the UK exploiting its “post-Brexit freedoms” to open up new markets for British exporters in a way that would have been impossible while it remained in the EU.

Joining is seen as a big win by proponents of the “Global Britain” vision espoused by Boris Johnson when he was prime minister.

– So will it lead to higher economic growth?

Critics point out that the UK already has trade agreements with nine of the 11, with only Malaysia and Brunei not already covered.

Officials say it will deepen those arrangements, but even the Government’s own estimates suggest that it will add only £1.8 billion a year to UK GDP in 10 years’ time, an increase of less than 1%.

Trade
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ministers however argue it is a gateway to the wider region, which has 60% of the world’s population and is set to account for more than half of global economic growth in the decades ahead.

They say membership will also enable the UK to shape its development as more nations join and resist “unfair and coercive” trading practices.

– Are there other concerns?

Ministers have faced questions as to how UK protections on food safety, animal welfare, the environment and data protection can be maintained under CPTPP rules.

There have been concerns too about intellectual property rights and the potential implications for the cost of drugs to the NHS while unions worry about workers’ rights.

Officials say they have ensured high food safety and animal welfare standards will remain in place while ministers made clear the NHS and the price it pays for drugs were “not for sale” in the negotiations.

They point to the UK’s success in fending off demands from Canada to admit hormone-treated beef.

Labour however warned that “the devil is in the detail”, saying the Government has struck a series of “desperately bad” trade deals since Brexit, including the agreement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
2
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
7
3
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises ‘high energy, fun night’ when the chart-toppers perform in…
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
6
The school will work in partnership to deliver a new art project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
9
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
10
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…

More from Press and Journal

Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group is pictured, working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography
Gordon & MacPhail Elgin latest: South Street work well under way and High Street…
Charlie Christie has high hopes for his former Inverness team-mate Barry Robson as manager of Aberdeen. Image: SNS Group
Barry Robson deserved Aberdeen nod, says ex-Inverness boss and team-mate Charlie Christie
Sean Blair, winning this line-out for Highland, is set for a weekend return against Dundee. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland on red alert for Dundee trip as they hunt down fourth-placed Gala
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan says road to recovery will be a challenging…
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians braced for one of their toughest trips of the season
Two-goal Toby Macleod, who is now at Wick, starred for Orkney in their 6-1 victory at Golspie Sutherland earlier this season.
Orkney relish chance to tackle another big-hitter as Golspie Sutherland come calling
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented