Humza Yousaf to chair first Cabinet meeting with new team

Humza Yousaf will hold his first Cabinet meeting as First Minister on Friday.

The SNP leader will chair the meeting at his official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh.

On Thursday, MSPs voted to approve his Cabinet and junior ministerial appointments.

Mr Yousaf described his new government team as a “changing of the guard”.

He told the chamber: “It’s a refreshed line-up for a new era of government.

“And as we look to the challenges of the future, it’s very much a changing of the guard.”

However Craig Hoy, the Scottish Tory chairman, hit out at the appointments, describing them as “failed continuity ministers, appointed by a failed continuity First Minister”.