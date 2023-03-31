Badenoch downplays claims UK-Asia trade pact will only boost economy by 0.08%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Badenoch downplays claims UK-Asia trade pact will only boost economy by 0.08%

By Press Association
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has said the UK joining a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc is “about the potential for growth tomorrow” as she downplayed estimates suggesting the deal would boost the economy by just 0.08%.

The UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was formally confirmed in a call between Ms Badenoch and counterparts from the group in the early hours of Friday.

It represents Britain’s biggest trade deal since leaving the EU, cutting tariffs for UK exporters to a group of nations which – with Britain’s membership – will have a total gross domestic product (GDP) of £11 trillion, accounting for 15% of global GDP, according to UK officials.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it “will help us unlock the benefits of Brexit for people across the UK”.

Critics say the impact will be limited, with official estimates suggesting it will add just £1.8 billion a year to the economy after 10 years, representing less than 1% of UK GDP.

But Ms Badenoch noted that forecast was based on 2014 figures, and highlighted the deal’s future potential.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Think of it like us buying a start-up. It’s not about what it’s doing today, but about the potential for growth tomorrow.

“And the CPTPP countries have over 500 million people at the moment, and we’re starting trade relationship with them that’s going to go into the future for many decades and deliver a lot of growth to the UK.”

It was put to the Cabinet minister that the CPTPP would not offset the losses from leaving the EU, with the Office for Budget Responsibility suggesting Brexit would reduce the UK’s potential economic growth by about 4% in the long term.

Ms Badenoch replied that the CPTPP is in addition to the UK’s free trade agreement with the EU, adding: “We’ve left the EU so we need to look at what to do in order to grow that UK economy and not keep talking about a vote from seven years ago.”

Britain is the first new member, and first European nation, to join the bloc – comprising Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam – since its formation in 2018.

It follows nearly two years of negotiations, culminating in intensive talks in Vietnam earlier this month, when representatives of the 11 existing members agreed to the UK joining.

While Britain already has trade agreements with the CPTPP members apart from Malaysia and Brunei, officials said it would deepen existing arrangements, with 99% of UK goods exported to the bloc now eligible for zero tariffs.

Ms Badenoch, an avowed Brexiteer, told Sky News: “The bilateral trade deals are different from the multilateral trade deal, you create synergies.

“It’s the first time we’ve joined a bloc like this in about 50 years. There is strength in numbers.”

Labour said it was essential to ensure that UK safeguards on consumer safety, food safety, data protection and environmental protections were not compromised as a result of the agreement.

Key UK exports to the region, including cheese, cars, chocolate, machinery, gin and whisky, will be among those to benefit, while officials said the services industry would enjoy reduced red tape and increased market access.

They added that vital UK sectors, including agriculture and the NHS, will be protected, while animal welfare and food safety standards will be maintained.

Reduced tariffs on Malaysian palm oil, a product blamed for widespread deforestation, have caused concerns of more nature destruction.

But Ms Badenoch said: “Moving the tariff from 2% to 0% is not what’s going to cause deforestation. And actually, the standards which are set by this Government, by the Department for the Environment, is what’s going to dictate what comes into the country.

“But also, being in the trade bloc means that we’re going to have more influence on sustainability.”

The deal represents a continuation of the post-Brexit policy “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific region initiated by Boris Johnson.

Former prime minister Liz Truss tweeted: “As Trade Sec, I made our application to join #CPTPP two years ago. I’m delighted negotiations are complete, deepening UK access to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies: #GlobalBritain in action and an important counterweight to those who seek to undermine our values.”

In a video posted to social media to promote the pact, Mr Sunak said: “That’s an amazing opportunity for British businesses to trade with new markets on the international stage and a huge boost for growth in our economy back home, creating lots and lots of jobs.”

The CBI welcomed the agreement as a “milestone” for British industry, reinforcing the UK’s commitment “to building partnerships in an increasingly fragmented world”.

Labour said that while the agreement represented “encouraging” progress, it needed to see the details.

Shadow trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “The Conservative Government’s track record in striking good trade deals is desperately poor.

“Other countries joining CPTPP arrangements have secured important safeguards and put in place support for their producers; it is vital that ministers set out if they plan to do the same.”

Liberal Democrat trade spokeswoman Sarah Green said: “This Conservative Government is responsible for some shocking trade deals that fail to add economic benefit to the UK.

“The Conservatives have trashed the British economy with GDP stagnant and this announcement will not even repair a fraction of their damage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
12
2
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
3
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
‘There are simply not enough trained GPs out there:’ Inverurie Medical Practice to hand…
2
4
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
5
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
6
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’…
7
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
8
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
10
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised

More from Press and Journal

Julie Innes was given her commendation by Princess Anne. Image: Scottish Prison Service.
Chaplain praised for creating clothing bank for women prisoners
Helicopter on oil rig platform.
Valaris urged to follow TotalEnergies’ lead and open up on North Sea rig incident
Highland League Weekly Friday preview for March 31 is available to watch for free - right here - now!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to…
Head to the Highland Food and Drink Trail on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook
5 things to do this weekend: Highland Food and Drink Trail, Climate Week and…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer
Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity. Image: Big Partnership
Video: Leap Automation hails north-east's 'super tech and entrepreneurial community'
Banchory's Douglas Arms Hotel up for sale after collapse into administration. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Banchory's Douglas Arms collapses into administration
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits disappointment of not playing international football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented