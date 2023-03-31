Age ratings considered for sex education in schools as part of review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Age ratings considered for sex education in schools as part of review

By Press Association
In early March the Government announced it would bring forward a review of how Relationships and Sex Education is being taught in schools (Mike Egerton/PA)
In early March the Government announced it would bring forward a review of how Relationships and Sex Education is being taught in schools (Mike Egerton/PA)

New guidance for schools on relationships and sex education could include age ratings to prevent children being taught things they are considered too young to understand.

Rishi Sunak announced a review into Relationships, Sex, Health and Education (RSHE) earlier this month after concerns that children are being exposed to “inappropriate” content.

The Department for Education (DfE) said on Friday that it would be leading the review but that it will be informed by an independent panel which will provide “external expertise”.

The guidance is expected to be released in the coming months, possibly before the beginning of the next academic year, and will then be subject to public consultation.

The consultation is expected to conclude by the end of the year, with the guidance coming into statutory force as soon as possible after that, the department said.

The RSHE guidance is separate to guidance for schools in relation to transgender issues, which the Prime Minister confirmed on Thursday will be published “for the summer term”.

Announcing more details on the RSHE review, the Government said it is determined to make sure such teaching “leaves children equipped to make informed decisions about their health, wellbeing and relationships, in a sensitive way that reflects their stage of development”.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she is “deeply concerned about reports of inappropriate lessons being taught in schools”.

She said: “This urgent review will get to the heart of how RSHE is currently taught and should be taught in the future.

“This will leave no room for any disturbing content, restore parents’ confidence, and make sure children are even better protected.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has written to schools to remind them they are required by law to publish a relationships or a relationships and sex education policy and consult parents on it (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has written to schools to remind them they are required by law to publish a relationships or a relationships and sex education policy and consult parents on it (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Her comments were criticised by a school leader’s union.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said it was “very disappointing to see Education Secretary Gillian Keegan’s implicit criticism of schools when she says the review will restore the confidence of parents”.

The review is expected to consider how to make sure all RSHE teaching is factual and does not present contested views on sensitive topics as fact.

It will engage with those working with children across the education and health sectors and draw on close work with the schools watchdog Ofsted to understand what material is currently used in the classroom and consider what improvements might need to be made, the DfE said.

The independent panel is expected to advise on “clear safeguards to stop pupils from being taught contested and potentially damaging concepts”, including bringing in age ratings setting out what is appropriate to be taught at what age.

The DfE said independent provider Oak National Academy will develop curriculum materials “to make sure every school can access high-quality, compliant resources which will build on what is already available for schools”.

Ms Keegan has written to schools to remind them they are required by law to publish a relationships or a relationships and sex education policy and consult parents on it, the DfE added.

The letter makes clear that parents should be able to view all curriculum materials and that they can ask to see material if it has not already been shared, especially in relation to sensitive topics, the department said.

Conservative MP Miriam Cates has claimed some pupils have been subjected to relationships and sex education classes that are “age-inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate”.

Ms Cates previously told the House of Commons: “Graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner safely and 72 genders. This is what passes for relationships and sex education in British schools.

“Across the country, children are being subjected to lessons that are age-inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate, often using resources from unregulated organisations that are actively campaigning to undermine parents.

“This is not a victory for equality, it is a catastrophe for childhood.”

Mr Barton said the “vast majority” of schools teach RSHE “cautiously, sensitively and in an age-appropriate manner” and insisted that claims made about inappropriate teaching are “overblown, sweeping and supported by evidence which is flimsy at best”.

He added: “The Government has provided very little training support for the teaching of this subject and we sincerely hope the review that is due to take place will make recommendations around providing more and better-resourced training.

“This is such a sensitive and difficult subject to navigate that it really requires the provision of specialist teachers, but the Government expects it to be taught by existing classroom teachers who are also teaching other subjects. As ever, it expects to deliver major policies on the cheap, and then is quick to criticise schools.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
12
2
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
3
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
‘There are simply not enough trained GPs out there:’ Inverurie Medical Practice to hand…
2
4
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
5
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
6
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’…
7
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
8
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
10
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised

More from Press and Journal

Julie Innes was given her commendation by Princess Anne. Image: Scottish Prison Service.
Chaplain praised for creating clothing bank for women prisoners
Helicopter on oil rig platform.
Valaris urged to follow TotalEnergies’ lead and open up on North Sea rig incident
Highland League Weekly Friday preview for March 31 is available to watch for free - right here - now!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to…
Head to the Highland Food and Drink Trail on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook
5 things to do this weekend: Highland Food and Drink Trail, Climate Week and…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer
Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity. Image: Big Partnership
Video: Leap Automation hails north-east's 'super tech and entrepreneurial community'
Banchory's Douglas Arms Hotel up for sale after collapse into administration. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Banchory's Douglas Arms collapses into administration
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits disappointment of not playing international football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented