MSPs seek views on new laws to regulate grouse moors

Views are being sought from members of the public on new legislation which will regulate grouse moors and tackle raptor persecution.

Holyrood’s Rural Affairs Committee is scrutinising the upcoming Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill and has launched a call for views.

The Bill will bring in changes to grouse moor management and extend the investigatory powers of the Scottish SPCA.

It also sets out rules around muirburn – the practice of controlled burning of moorland vegetation.

The Scottish Government says it will protect the environment and tackle wildlife crime.

However some groups representing countryside organisations say it could undermine effective wildlife management.

Finlay Carson called on members of the public to submit their views on the proposed Bill (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The committee also wants to hear views around the use of wildlife traps, including glue traps.

Rural Affairs Committee convener Finlay Carson said: “We all have a responsibility to improve wildlife welfare wherever possible.

“While scrutinising this Bill, we also need to consider the economic, environmental and conservation impacts of the proposals, alongside existing wildlife practises.

“We’d like to hear from members of the public, rural communities and stakeholders to help inform our scrutiny of this Bill and to ensure an outcome that delivers in the best interests of wildlife welfare, the environment, the rural economy and sustainability of our rural communities.”

The call for views is open until May 5 and the committee will take oral evidence until the end of June.

The Bill was drafted in response to the Werritty Review which recommended widespread changes to grouse moor management and the regulation of traps in Scotland.