Cheaper HRT prescriptions come into force across England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Cheaper HRT prescriptions come into force across England

By Press Association
HRT can now be obtained using a prescription prepayment certificate (Alamy/PA)
HRT can now be obtained using a prescription prepayment certificate (Alamy/PA)

Women going through the menopause in England will be able to access cheaper hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions from Saturday.

HRT can now be obtained using a prescription prepayment certificate (PPC), which will last for 12 months and cost £19.30 for the year.

The Government estimates the move will help 400,000 women save hundreds of pounds annually.

Women can get the certificate online or in some pharmacies, and it can be used as many times as needed in the 12-month period.

The certificate includes access to eligible HRT items, including patches, tablets, pessaries and gels and creams applied to the skin.

Women can check their HRT medicine is covered by the PPC by visiting www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/help-nhs-prescription-costs/nhs-hormone-replacement-therapy-prescription-prepayment-certificate-hrt-ppc/medicines-covered-hrt-ppc

Professor Dame Lesley Regan, women’s health ambassador for England, said: “Many women do not realise that they are going through the menopause.

“Helping to make them aware about the inevitability of becoming menopausal is an important first step.

“The next step is improving awareness that HRT may be an option to help women manage this stage of their life course.

“Making HRT easier to access will significantly improve the lives of many women who choose to use it, enabling them to reach their full potential.”

Health and Social Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Menopause care is essential healthcare, and we are ensuring cost is no longer a barrier to women getting the medicines they need.

“Better access to HRT will improve the lives of millions and gives women the freedom to take control of their symptoms.

“We’ve rightly put women’s health at the top of the agenda through our Women’s Health Strategy – and continue to deliver on our commitments.”

In recent weeks, pharmacy leaders have warned that the IT infrastructure

GP and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson said: “This is a step in the right direction, other hormones are freely available on the NHS to anyone so HRT should ideally be no different.

“Research has shown that women living in more deprived areas are less likely to be prescribed HRT.

“There are many health benefits from taking HRT, including reducing future risk of heart disease and osteoporosis, which many perimenopausal and menopausal women are missing out from.

“There are too many barriers for women to access menopause treatment and cost of HRT is one so I hope this will really make a difference.

“However, it is disappointing to see that testosterone will not be covered by the certificate.

“Testosterone is recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence for symptoms of low libido where HRT alone is not helping and, in my clinic, patients often say it helps with other menopausal symptoms including brain fog and low mood.”

She said other potential issues were warnings from pharmacists that the IT infrastructure was not yet in place to support the rollout, and that not all HRT products are covered by the new certificate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Brave Richard Easton
Brave model who says Covid 'saved his life' now on mission to raise awareness…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented