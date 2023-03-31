Transport minister welcomes ScotRail anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport minister welcomes ScotRail anniversary

By Press Association
The rail service was nationalised on April 1 last year (Jane Barlow/PA)
The rail service was nationalised on April 1 last year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s newly-appointed transport minister has welcomed the one-year anniversary of ScotRail being brought into public ownership – as the opposition accused the government of a “lack of ambition”.

The decision was taken not to renew the contract with Dutch firm Abellio in March 2021, with the operator taken over on April 1 2022.

Kevin Stewart, who was appointed transport minister this week, welcomed the milestone.

Kevin Stewart
The transport minster was appointed this week (Scottish Government/PA)

“Our aim for public ownership of ScotRail is delivering a service which listens and responds to passenger need,” he said.

As he takes over the post, Mr Stewart said one of his “key priorities” will be to improve performance in the national rail service.

Mr Stewart also said he “looks forward” to opening stations at East Linton, Cameron Bridge and Leven within the next year, as well as bringing the Caledonian Sleeper service into public hands in June.

“We know there will be challenges to be overcome, as we continue to recover from the Covid pandemic and deal with the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis and high inflation,” he added.

“However, we can do so from a position of increased confidence based on the strong foundations of the positive changes implemented over the past year and as we continue to listen to and prioritise the needs of the passenger across Scotland’s Railway.”

But Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby said the Scottish Government had shown a “woeful lack of ambition”.

“After dragging their feet for years on nationalisation, they are now squandering the opportunity we have to deliver a railway that truly works for Scotland,” he said.

“The SNP has no vision, no ambition and no plan for our railways – and while ministers kick decisions into the long grass, passengers are paying the price.

“We need a reliable and affordable rail network to drive down emissions, link up communities and revive our struggling economy.”

Rail strikes
Opposition figures criticised the SNP’s ‘lack of ambition’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said ministers had “done nothing to improve services”, pointing to cancellations caused by industrial disputes.

“Within weeks of the SNP taking it over, ScotRail was in chaos, with an emergency timetable, and a third of journeys axed,” he said.

“Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been paid out in compensation for delays and cancellations, passengers have raised thousands of complaints, the service is still at lower levels than it was before the pandemic, and the rolling stock is antiquated.

“The SNP seemed to think that nationalisation would be a magic wand that would improve rail services, but they never took the trouble actually to come up with concrete plans.

“As a result, rail users are still stuck with a substandard service subject to constant disruption, and taxpayers are on the hook for the bill.

“Unless Kevin Stewart plans to fail as comprehensively as Humza Yousaf did when he was in the transport minister’s job, there needs finally to be some vision for a rail service that will actually deliver for Scotland.”

Scottish Lib Dem transport spokeswoman Jill Reilly said “for the good of the planet, the government needs to ensure that all services are up and running and trains are arriving on time”, adding that her party would work with Mr Stewart.

