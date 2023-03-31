Council launches legal action against Home Office over asylum accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council launches legal action against Home Office over asylum accommodation

By Press Association
RAF Scampton (Callum Parke/PA)
RAF Scampton (Callum Parke/PA)

West Lindsey District Council has launched legal action against the Home Office to challenge the decision to use a local Royal Air Force station as a site for asylum accommodation.

It follows an announcement by the Minister for Immigration on Wednesday to use RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire as a site for up to 2,000 asylum seekers.

The local authority said in a statement that it does not consider the base to be “appropriate” and that it is concerned Home Office proposals will affect plans to deliver a £300 million regeneration programme and put the “world-renowned heritage” site at risk.

It insisted there are a “significant number of barriers” to mobilising the site for asylum seekers, including “significant contamination” from previous site uses that would require “thorough remediation”.

The body accused the Home Office of failing “to provide a satisfactory response” to questions raised and said it has therefore commenced legal action to challenge the government department’s decision.

The Council’s Director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities, Sally Grindrod-Smith, said: “Despite ongoing attempts by the Council to set out to the Home Office the irretrievable damage that would be caused to the once in a generation investment opportunity that is on the table, the Home Secretary has taken the decision to utilise RAF Scampton as a site for asylum accommodation.

“The Council considers that the decision is irrational and moreover the Home Office does not have the appropriate planning permission for the intended use.

“The Council has therefore issued a letter before action, sent in accordance with the Pre-Action Protocol for Judicial Review, which requires the Home Secretary to respond by no later than 4pm on Thursday April 6 2023.”

She added: “The Council is acutely aware of the concern caused by the proposal and the potential loss of much needed ‘levelling up’ investment. We will continue to press the Home Office to engage directly with our community to fully understand the concerns being raised.”

According to a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document published by the Government following its decision, the site would accommodate “single adult male” asylum seekers using a “phased approach” – starting with moving 200 people on site before increasing to 2,000 people over time.

The FAQ document said: “RAF Scampton has been identified as a surplus military site that is suitable for the purposes of asylum accommodation.

“The site will create new jobs and bring investment into the area, following the draw-down of the RAF facility.

“The site at RAF Scampton will provide accommodation for asylum seekers and is designed to be as self-sufficient as possible, helping to minimise the impact on local communities and services.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

