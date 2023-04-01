New review aims to close employment gap for people with autism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

New review aims to close employment gap for people with autism

By Press Association
Sir Robert Buckland will lead a new review aimed at helping more people with autism into work (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sir Robert Buckland will lead a new review aimed at helping more people with autism into work (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Charities have welcomed the launch of a review aimed at sparking a rethink into access to work for people with autism.

Employment rates for this group are particularly low with fewer than three in 10 in work, the Government said.

The Buckland Review of Autism Employment will consider issues including how employers identify and better support autistic staff in their workforce, what more can be done to prepare autistic people for starting or returning to a career, and working practices or initiatives to reduce stigma and improve the productivity of autistic employees.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said the review, announced on World Autism Awareness Day, will ask businesses, employment organisations, specialist support groups and autistic people to help identify barriers to work.

Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland said he is “delighted” to have been appointed to lead the review.

He said: “Our workplaces and businesses would benefit so much from the huge potential that autistic people represent.

“If we close the employment gap for autistic people, it will not just mean individual fulfilment but a significant boost to employment and productivity for our country.”

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Tom Pursglove said autistic people can face barriers moving into work and staying there, which is “often down to the employers themselves not having the tools to support autistic people, or truly understanding the value of a neurodiverse workforce”.

Many of the adjustments and initiatives that would benefit autistic people could also benefit a wider group of people who think differently, including those with other neurodevelopmental conditions such as ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia, the DWP said.

UK autism research and campaigning charity Autistica has called for a doubling of the employment rate for autistic people by 2030.

Welcoming the review, its chief executive Dr James Cusack said: “This will help us to rethink how we approach autistic people’s access to work and perhaps drive a wider rethink around how we accommodate everyone in work, as we all think differently with unique strengths, challenges and needs.”

Tim Nicholls, head of influencing and research at the National Autistic Society, also welcomed the announcement.

He said: “Urgent action is needed as the autism employment gap is still far too wide, with only 29% of autistic people in employment, compared to around half of all disabled people and 80% of non-disabled people.

“Autistic people have a huge amount to offer employers, and more and more businesses are recognising the benefits of having a diverse workforce full of people who offer a variety of skills and different ways of thinking.”

He said the review alone will not ensure autistic people “are able to fully realise their potential in the workplace” but that it is a “really valuable step towards closing the employment gap”.

He called for the Government to also “fully fund its national autism strategy so that autistic people can get the vital support they need”.

The Government has said the Buckland review is intended to complement the national strategy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. 100mph careless driver caught near Findon Picture shows; B9163 near Findon. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented