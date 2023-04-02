Ministers trying to ‘avoid scrutiny’ with recess document dump, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers trying to ‘avoid scrutiny’ with recess document dump, says Labour

By Press Association
Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner accused ministers of avoiding scrutiny (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner accused ministers of avoiding scrutiny (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government has been accused by Labour of being “desperate to avoid scrutiny”, after departments published a significant number of transparency documents just as Easter recess began for MPs.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has written to Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden over the matter, accusing ministers of dodging scrutiny.

The party tallied 150 “transparency disclosures” published by government departments and agencies on March 30 and 31.

“It means more such disclosures were made in the last 48 hours than in the previous 44 days and beats the previous record for the release of data at the start of a Parliamentary recess, set a year ago, when 120 disclosures were made in the 48 hours starting Thursday 31st March,” Ms Rayner wrote in the letter, first reported by The Guardian.

Ms Rayner said that this could not simply be due to Easter recess coinciding with the end of the financial year.

“In 2020 and 2021, when recess also began in the last week of March, there were – again, according to your own website – a total of just 92 ‘transparency’ releases over the two full weeks combined.”

She told the Cabinet minister: “If this flood of disclosures is in fact a function of anything, it is of a Government so desperate to avoid scrutiny of its record, its performance, and its spending, that it somehow believes all that can be avoided by deluging the email inboxes of Westminster with all of this data at once.

“But I can assure you that those of us responsible for that scrutiny are not so easily deterred. We have already seen many of the facts which the Government tried to bury in the last 48 hours exposed, from the vast sums of public money that continue to go up in smoke thanks to the incineration of unusable PPE, to the collapse in planning applications for urgently-needed new housing across England.

“And there will doubtless be more to come over the days ahead.”

Ms Rayner accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who came to office last year promising to deliver “integrity”, of being “too weak” to deliver on that promise.

“Otherwise he would not be instructing his ministers to rush out the evidence of their multiple failures and colossal waste at the start of the Easter break in the hope that no-one will notice,” she said.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “This Government is absolutely committed to transparency, which is why we routinely disclose information beyond what is legally required, so that journalists and members of the public can scrutinise our work.

“In line with the approach of successive governments, information is made publicly available on GOV.UK.

“The end of the financial year often means that a large number of annual publications, on top of regular monthly documents, need to be published.”

