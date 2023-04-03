Yousaf not concerned about SNP dissent following report of backbench ‘rebels’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf not concerned about SNP dissent following report of backbench ‘rebels’

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf plays indoor tennis during a visit to a school holiday club at Ayr Academy (Andy Buchanan/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf plays indoor tennis during a visit to a school holiday club at Ayr Academy (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Humza Yousaf has said he is not concerned about dissent within the SNP’s Holyrood group, following reports that a group of backbench MSPs are looking to develop their own policy positions.

The First Minister also indicated the legal advice around Section 35 – the UK Government’s block of the Scottish Parliament’s gender recognition law – would not be published.

On Monday, Mr Yousaf took part in his first official visit as First Minister as he travelled to Ayr Academy, where he saw children taking part in sports.

While there, he announced an extra £15 million for low-income families to access school-age childcare in a number of projects around Scotland.

Asked if he was concerned about party unity, he told the PA news agency that he was not.

He said: “I read beyond the headline, it seemed to suggest that there were some MSPs that wanted to – in their own words – work constructively with the Government to put forward some policy suggestions.

“I’ve got a very open door as First Minister. Any good policy suggestions that come from my own group, be it from the front benches or the back benches, I’ll be very keen to look at. ”

Following polling which showed Scottish Labour gaining on the SNP, he said it was important not to be “complacent”.

First Minister’s Questions
Humza Yousaf has said he is willing to listen to suggestions from his own MSPs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “Hence why I’m here for my first visit, because we want to try to help as many households, particularly low-income households, as we possibly can with childcare and that helps individuals get into work, and stay in work and, of course, it helps the economy too.”

During the SNP leadership contest, Mr Yousaf said he would go to court to fight the Kk Government’s use of Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

However, he said he would not do so if legal advice told him such a court case was not winnable.

Mr Yousaf said: “We don’t make legal advice public for very, very good reason.”

He continued: “It’s something I’ll examine in very close detail as First Minister.

“But my starting principle has always been that we should challenge that Section 35, that Westminster veto to legislation that was passed by a majority of the Scottish Parliament.”

Mr Yousaf said he did not think this case merited an exception to the convention of not publishing Government legal advice.

He said: “I don’t think this is an exceptional circumstance.

“It is important that ministers look at that legal advice.

“I don’t think we should just dismiss that convention, there’s good reason for why that legal advice is not published.”

Reflecting on his first few days as First Minister, he said they had been “pretty hectic but memorable, historic” and “surreal”.

He added: “I managed to take my daughter to feed the ducks and play in the park yesterday which I’m really, really pleased about.

“So a bit of normality amongst what has been quite a hectic schedule.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

The man was taken to Leverburgh after being found in the Sound of Harris. Image: Iain Angus MacLeod.
Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Keith's James Brownie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Sean Butcher was the scorer for Fraserburgh deep in stoppage-time at Clach.
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora's RossGunn with Brechin's Marc Scott ....Pic Paul Reid
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Carol Russell has been reported missing. Image: Police
Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray's Hospital
Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Editor's Picks