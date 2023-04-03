Schools may face strikes into autumn as teaching union members reject pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Schools may face strikes into autumn as teaching union members reject pay offer

By Press Association
Schools in England could face strikes into the autumn term after members of the largest education union in the UK overwhelmingly rejected the Government’s pay offer (Aaron Chown/PA)
Schools in England could face strikes into the autumn term after members of the largest education union in the UK overwhelmingly rejected the Government’s pay offer (Aaron Chown/PA)

Schools in England could face strikes into the autumn term after members of the largest education union in the UK overwhelmingly rejected the Government’s pay offer.

Teachers in England will strike on April 27 and May 2 after 98% of National Education Union (NEU) teacher members, who responded in a consultative ballot, voted to turn down the deal.

Schools could face further teacher walkouts in the summer term and into the next school year amid the ongoing dispute over pay, NEU bosses have warned.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the teaching union’s rejection of the offer will result in “more disruption for children and less money for teachers”, adding that it is “extremely disappointing”.

Teachers waved flags, stood and applauded, and shouted “Come on, Gill, pay the bill” when the result of the ballot was announced at the NEU’s annual conference in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, on Monday.

Overall, 195,564 NEU teacher members voted on the pay offer – a turnout of 66% – and of those, 191,319 (98%) voted to reject the deal.

After a period of intensive talks with unions, the Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23) and an average 4.5% pay rise for staff next year (2023/24).

Downing Street said the Government has “no plans” to make an improved offer after the existing one was rejected.

An urgent motion on teachers’ pay, due to be debated at the conference on Tuesday, calls on the NEU executive to use the exam period from May 15 to begin a re-ballot of teacher members in England.

If successful, the ballot could lead to a programme of action in the autumn term, as well as a national demonstration in Manchester during the Conservative Party Conference in October.

The motion calls on the union to timetable a three-day strike in late June/early July, which would be confirmed by the executive in mid-May.

Speaking to the media at the conference on Monday, Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “If I was the Government, I would be very worried about our capacity to carry on the campaign.

“I think the ballot result we have announced today proves that we can win a re-ballot. I think they would think that we wouldn’t win a re-ballot. We will.

“We will win a re-ballot and that will take us into next year and into their election year.”

Asked whether the NEU could rule out strikes up until Christmas, Mr Courtney added: “We are not ruling anything out. The motion will make decisions and the debate at the conference will make decisions. But in the motion it talks about taking action in the autumn term.”

On the possibility of further strikes in the summer term, Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “If (conference) did decide to do strikes during exams – but I think it’s unlikely – then we would grant exemptions. It means that Year 11, Year 13, Year 6 go on with education.”

On the forthcoming strike days, April 27 and May 2, the NEU is asking school reps to plan with headteachers to ensure that Year 11 and Year 13 students taking exams have a full programme of education.

Dr Bousted told Sky News: “We want them in school preparing for their exams and we will make local arrangements to make sure that happens. It will not disrupt the exam work because that is the last thing we want to do.”

Many schools in England were forced to partially or fully close during strikes staged by the NEU in February and March as a result of a dispute over pay.

On the NEU’s rejection of the Government’s pay offer, Ms Keegan said: “After costing children almost a week of time in the classroom and with exams fast approaching, it is extremely disappointing that the NEU have called more strike action.”

She added: “The offer was funded, including major new investment of over half a billion pounds, in addition to the record funding already planned for school budgets.

“The NEU’s decision to reject it will simply result in more disruption for children and less money for teachers today. Pay will now be decided by the independent pay review body, which will recommend pay rises for next year.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Greater Manchester
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the NEU’s decision to push ahead with strikes as ‘extremely disappointing’ (Phil Noble/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to be drawn on whether the offer of a one-off payment of £1,000 teachers would be revoked following the NEU’s decision to push forward with strikes.

Asked by broadcasters during a visit to Rochdale whether the payment would go ahead, he said: “We’ve made a very reasonable pay offer worth around 8% on average for teachers, worth up to 13% for new teachers combined with reductions on workload, and for the NEU teaching union to be striking in the face of that and impacting children’s education, particularly in the run-up to the exams, is extremely disappointing.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged teaching unions and the Government to get around the negotiating table to resolve the dispute.

He told LBC: “I am disappointed because I want to see this resolved. Obviously it is back around the negotiating table now but I would urge both sides to compromise and to come to an agreement as quickly as possible.”

He added: “Obviously I support their right to take industrial action – it is very important I say that – but I will be clear: I don’t want to see industrial action and that is why I want the Government around the table resolving this.

“It is possible to resolve these disputes, and the sooner the Government gets on with that the better.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Members of the NASUWT teaching union, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) are also being asked for feedback on the Government’s offer.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said last week that industrial action by school leaders will be “necessary” if NAHT members decide to reject the Government’s “inadequate” pay offer.

The NAHT has said it could move to a second formal industrial action ballot if its members turn down the Government’s pay offer.

On Monday, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced plans to ballot NHS consultants in England for strike action from May 15 if the Government does not meet its demands over pay.

Passport Office workers have begun a five-week strike in a dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions as a union warned it could cause delays for those looking to renew their passports.

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at eight sites are walking out in an escalation of the long-running row.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

The man was taken to Leverburgh after being found in the Sound of Harris. Image: Iain Angus MacLeod.
Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Keith's James Brownie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Sean Butcher was the scorer for Fraserburgh deep in stoppage-time at Clach.
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora's RossGunn with Brechin's Marc Scott ....Pic Paul Reid
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Carol Russell has been reported missing. Image: Police
Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray's Hospital
Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Editor's Picks