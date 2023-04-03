E-scooter firms pledge to continue UK operations despite Paris ban vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
E-scooter firms pledge to continue UK operations despite Paris ban vote

By Press Association
E-scooter rental companies have pledged to continue their UK operations as people in Paris voted to banish the vehicles (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
E-scooter rental companies have pledged to continue their UK operations as people in Paris voted to banish the vehicles (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

E-scooter rental companies have pledged to continue their UK operations as people in Paris voted to banish the vehicles.

Dott and Tier said their e-scooters will remain available for use on this side of the Channel and questioned the validity of the mini-referendum in the French capital.

Around 15,000 e-scooters could be removed from central Paris at the end of August when the city’s contracts with providers Dott, Lime and Tier expire.

Paris’ City Hall website stated that 89% of votes were against the use of e-scooters.

The poll was open to all of the capital’s 1.4 million registered voters but turnout was very low, with around 103,000 people voting.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the voters’ “very clear message now becomes our guide” and committed to “follow up on their decision as I had pledged”.

Since rental e-scooters were introduced five years ago, many Parisians have used them as an alternative form of public transport.

But there are frequent complaints about how they are used and the visual impact of parked e-scooters.

A spokesman for Dott told the PA news agency said: “There is no impact to our services in London and other major European cities, where there is a trend of increasing sustainable travel.

“We will continue to offer e-bikes in Paris and plan to expand our fleet to meet anticipated demand from the 400,000 users of shared e-scooters that will need to find alternative transport.”

Tier said in a statement: “While the decision in Paris is disappointing for the sector and hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the service, Tier is committed to continuing to run safe and highly-utilised shared e-scooter services across the UK.

“We have strong relationships with local authorities and the police, and are co-operating with the Government as they collect information during this trial period.

“We continue to develop new solutions to make our service accessible and sustainable, supporting the UK’s net-zero targets and ensuring users and the wider public have a positive experience.”

Private e-scooters cannot be legally ridden on roads or pavements in the UK but have become a common sight.

The Government has not introduced legislation setting out regulations allowing their use.

Trials of rental e-scooters on roads in dozens of towns and cities across England have been extended until May 2024.

Martin Usher, partner in personal injury at law firm Lime Solicitors, said: “The relationship between e-scooters and other road users has deteriorated badly in Paris because of a lack of regulation and education.

“Pedestrians have been put at risk and Parisians have now taken a strong stance against the rental schemes.

“This should be a wake-up call to our Government, which is burying its head in the sand over new forms of transport and we must act now to avoid a similar result.

“Despite their environmental benefits, the ongoing failure to act is sadly leaving people vulnerable to preventable injuries.

“We need proper education campaigns around safe e-scooter use and a comprehensive legislation framework to protect users and pedestrians, and allow the schemes to grow safely.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Safety will always be our top priority, and our e-scooter trials are designed to explore the best ways of protecting riders, pedestrians and vulnerable road users, while exploring their benefits.

“Outside the trials, e-scooters remain illegal to use on the road.”

