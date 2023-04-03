Millions cut from funding commitments for social care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Millions cut from funding commitments for social care

By Press Association
The Government previously pledged to invest at least £500 million in support for the social care workforce (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Government previously pledged to invest at least £500 million in support for the social care workforce (Joe Giddens/PA)

Funding promised for the social care workforce in England has been halved, the Government has confirmed.

Millions of pounds have been removed from previously announced funding for a sector which a recent report warned is “on the precipice” amid rising costs and difficulty recruiting staff.

In its People at the Heart of Care White Paper on adult social care reform, published in December 2021, the Government pledged to invest “at least £500 million over the next three years to begin to transform the way we support the social care workforce”.

It said this “dedicated investment in knowledge, skills, health and wellbeing and recruitment policies will improve social care as a long-term career choice”.

But the Department of Health and Social Care has now said its “call for evidence in partnership with Skills for Care on a new care workforce pathway and funding for hundreds of thousands of training places, including a new Care Certificate qualification”, would be backed by £250 million.

The 2021 White Paper also promised to invest “at least £150 million” in digitisation across the sector.

The department said that figure is now £100 million, which will cover investment in digital social care records, as it said £50 million had already been spent.

Tuesday’s announcement did not mention the previously-announced £25 million to support unpaid carers or the £300 million mentioned in the white paper to integrate housing into local health and care strategies.

The King’s Fund health think tank said the measures were “a dim shadow of the widescale reform to adult social care that this Government came into office promising” while Age UK described them as not being “remotely enough to transform social care”.

Social care minister Helen Whately, who spoke at the annual Care England conference last month to insist she was part of a Government that “backs social care”, said the package announced on Tuesday “focuses on recognising care with the status it deserves”.

She said: “Care depends completely on the people who do the caring – that’s over a million care staff working in care homes and agencies, and countless relatives, friends and volunteers, acting out of the kindness of their hearts.

“That’s why this package of reforms focuses on recognising care with the status it deserves, while also focusing on the better use of technology, the power of data and digital care records, and extra funding for councils – aiming to make a care system we can be proud of.”

A report released in March from Care England and the Hft care provider for people with learning disabilities warned that adult social care was “on the precipice” when it came to costs, with 42% of those surveyed having closed down part of their organisation or handed back contracts to local authorities due to financial pressures.

Social care minister Helen Whately said the Government is committed to creating a
Social care minister Helen Whately (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The low level of pay for care staff was considered the biggest barrier to recruitment and retention, the report said.

In its announcement on Tuesday, the Government said its “refreshed plan to bolster the adult social care workforce” would speed up discharge from hospital and accelerate the use of technology in the sector over the next two years.

The department said it will launch an Older People’s Housing Taskforce in partnership with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities “to decide how best to provide a greater range of suitable housing depending on the support people need”.

It said £1.6 billion will be allocated over the next two years to improve hospital discharge.

Recent analysis by the King’s Fund estimated that delays in people leaving hospital in England could be costing an average of £395 per night, and suggested issues with social care and housing could be contributing to delayed discharges.

The Government said it remains “fully dedicated to the 10-year vision for adult social care set out in the People at the Heart of Care White Paper”.

At the autumn statement, the Government pledged to support adult social care services “backed by up to £7.5 billion over the next two years” to help local authorities address waiting lists and workforce pressures in the sector.

The Chancellor’s spring statement in March was criticised by various organisations in the sector for failing to mention social care.

King’s Fund director of policy Sally Warren questioned why the Government appeared to be “silent” on its previous commitment to unpaid carers and branded it “short-sighted for Government to row back on what was already minimal funding and limited efforts to reform and improve social care in areas such as housing, technology and supporting the workforce”.

Age UK’s director Caroline Abrahams said millions of older and disabled people and their unpaid carers “needed something far bigger, bolder and more genuinely strategic to give them hope for the future”.

She added: “The truth is the measures in this plan are generally quite modest and foundational, so although mostly welcome in themselves, they aren’t remotely enough to transform social care, and that’s what we needed to see today.

“With quite a chunk of the money originally promised for care now no longer available, our CSA (Care Support Alliance) members are telling us this is just the latest in a long series of disappointments so far as recent government performance on social care is concerned.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
2
Christian Ramirez.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
3
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
4
Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. Image: Supplied.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse
5
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
6
Taylor's of Torry has closed its doors for the last time. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
‘It really has been a pleasure’: Taylor’s of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
7
Daniel McGladrigan has been caught for a second time with a hoard of child images. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile avoids prison despite being caught with indecent images for second time
8
Pictured is Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, currently being filmed at the Aberdeen University Zoology Building. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 22/02/2021 CR0026770
Behind the scenes: How Tetris crew turned Aberdeen into Soviet-era Moscow and Japan
9
The fire happened on East Beach in Lossiemouth.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes with the cinch SPFL Premiership Player of the Month award for March. Image: SPFL
Duk hails Aberdeen fans after winning Premiership Player of the Month prize
Non-GPs can now give out fit notes in the NHS Grampian area. Image: Shutterstock.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
Gulls are causing problems across the north and north-east. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Left to right: Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners and Neil Robb. Image: Neville Robertson Communication
Who's the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope…
Alex Ferguson sharing a joke with Teddy Scott at his testimonial dinner at the Marcliffe in 1998.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Pictures from Lossiemouth United FC's first mini-kickers session for three to five years olds. Pictures supplied by Lossiemouth United FC
Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full…
Chloe Woolley with her son Theo and some of the Easter eggs they are donating to Highland Hospice. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'In memory of Grandma': Inverness fundraiser drops off 100 Easter eggs for Highland Hospice
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Stuart Mitchell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Stuart Mitchell. Aberdeen/Peterhead. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented