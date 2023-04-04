1m households claiming tax credits to receive cost-of-living payments from May 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

1m households claiming tax credits to receive cost-of-living payments from May 2

By Press Association
The payments are part of a package of wider government support (Joe Giddens/PA)
The payments are part of a package of wider government support (Joe Giddens/PA)

One million eligible households receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will receive their first 2023-24 cost-of-living payments from Tuesday May 2.

The £301 government payment will be transferred automatically into most customers’ bank accounts between May 2 and 9 2023, across the UK.

Only eligible families who receive tax credits and no other means-tested benefits will receive the payment from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

It is the first of three payments, totalling up to £900 for those eligible in 2023-24.

The payment will show as HMRC COLS in bank and building society accounts, so that they know the money is cost-of-living support.

For tax credit-only customers to be eligible for the £301 payment, they must have received a payment of tax credits in respect of any day in the period January 26 to February 25 2023, or later be found to have been entitled to a payment for this period.

Eligible customers do not need to apply or contact HMRC to receive the payment, and people should watch out for any scammers claiming to be offering cost-of-living support and trying to trick them into handing over personal details.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) recently announced that eligible households receiving DWP means-tested benefits will receive their first 2023-24 payment between Tuesday April 25 and Wednesday May 17.

This includes tax credit claimants who also receive other income-related benefits from the DWP.

Including both DWP and HMRC payments, the latest cost-of-living payment will see more than eight million households across the UK receive their £301 cash boost by mid-May 2023.

The payments are part of a package of wider government support announced to tackle the cost-of-living in 2023-24, including a further £300 cost of living payment for eligible families in autumn 2023, with a payment of £299 in spring 2024.

Receiving a previous cost-of-living payment does not mean someone will be entitled to a future one. People will need to meet separate eligibility criteria for each payment.

There will also be a £150 disability cost-of-living payment for eligible people with disabilities, to be paid during summer 2023, and a £300 pensioner payment during winter 2023-24.

This means that people can receive up to £1,350 in direct payments over the coming financial year, if eligible.

Chief secretary to the Treasury John Glen, said: “Higher prices make life difficult for everyone, which is why our priority is to halve inflation this year.

“But we are also going further to support those struggling most, with a total package of support worth an average of £3,300 per household this year and next – including up to £900 in direct cash payments starting next month for families receiving tax credits.”

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary, said: “The £301 cost-of-living payment will deliver vital financial help to eligible tax credit customers across the UK.

“Further support will be paid in autumn 2023 and spring 2024 to those entitled to payment.

“HMRC will pay eligible tax credit customers automatically and with no action required from the customer, to make this as simple and helpful as it can possibly be.”

People can check what cost-of-living support is available at gov.uk.

HMRC said people might find that their payment is delayed if they have recently closed the bank account into which their tax credits are usually paid.

If tax credit customers believe they are eligible but have not received a payment between the published payment dates, they should wait until May 16 2023 at the earliest to contact HMRC, the revenue body said.

This is to allow time for their account provider to process the payment.

The payment is tax free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards, HMRC added.

