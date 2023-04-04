Ministers accused of ‘failing in duties’ to make public aware of voter ID rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers accused of ‘failing in duties’ to make public aware of voter ID rules

By Press Association
More than 8,000 council seats are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities (PA)
More than 8,000 council seats are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities (PA)

Ministers have been accused of “failing in their duties” to make the public aware of voter ID rules ahead of local elections, with critics warning the change may hinder young people from casting a ballot.

The new policy means people must not only be registered to vote but also take a form of photo identification when they head to their local polling station on May 4.

A passport or driving licence are valid but some types of photo ID, including some travelcards for young people, will not be accepted.

Anyone without the correct identification needs to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate by April 25.

Campaign groups the Electoral Reform Society and Unlock Democracy have warned as many as two million people in Britain do not currently have the right form of ID.

An average of 922 applications per day for a certificate were made online in England in the week to April 2, up from 803 the previous week, according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.

A total of 36,089 applications have been submitted online in England since February 1.

The Electoral Reform Society has voiced concerns that the plans could make it harder for young people to vote because forms of photo ID such as 16-25 railcards are not considered valid.

Willie Sullivan, senior director at the Electoral Reform Society, told PA: “Allowing bus passes and Oyster cards for older voters but refusing to accept the same forms of ID for young people means that these new rules could disproportionately shut out younger voters from the ballot box.

“If the Government wants to improve our elections it should be finding ways to encourage voter engagement – especially amongst young people who typically turn out less at election time. Instead, these new laws will do just the opposite.”

Labour accused the Government of failing to make voters aware of the new policy as the application deadline for the special certificates approaches.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “The Government has a crucial responsibility to make voters aware of their voter ID policies, but they are clearly failing in their duties.

“Labour are clear that voter ID is an expensive, unnecessary policy and the wrong priority at the height of a cost-of-living crisis.

“If voters don’t have the required photo ID, the easiest way to vote is by signing up for a postal vote.”

The Government has argued the policy was introduced to prevent voter impersonation.

There is no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud over the past five years, according to the Electoral Commission.

Between 2018 and 2022, there were nine convictions relating to electoral fraud and six police cautions issued, its figures show.

Downing Street acknowledged on Monday that the rules were aimed at preventing “potential” wrongdoing, rather than dealing with any widespread existing issue.

It insisted that only a “very small proportion” of young voters lack the necessary ID to cast their ballot.

“This is to guard against the potential for wrongdoing in this area or voter impersonation,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said.

“There’s a raft of ID that’s available, of course people can apply for the ID that’s being provided on top of that.

“The facts are that 99% of people aged 18 to 29 have acceptable ID and we are actively supporting the very small proportion who do not.”

In February, local government minister Lee Rowley said that around 98% of the electorate already have an accepted form of voter ID, such as a passport, driving licence or blue badge.

But opposition MPs including Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan and shadow communities minister Alex Norris warned that the pace of the rollout of Voter Authority Certificates for those without could lead to widespread disenfranchisement.

The voter ID requirement is already in place in Northern Ireland and, from October, the condition will be extended to UK general elections as well.

It comes as the National Union of Students, British Youth Council and Generation Rent launched a joint campaign on Tuesday to encourage young people to sign up to vote in time for the local elections, citing “new barriers in place”.

The drive will include registering students “en masse” through university and college enrolment and making sure they have a valid photo ID, they said.

Bernie Savage, NUS vice-president for further education, said: “When politicians make decisions, they look at who is on the electoral register and who votes.

“This year photo ID presents a new barrier for young people and students to get their voices heard, but if they want to affect real change, then it’s vital they get involved, make sure they have valid ID, get themselves on the electoral register and turn up and vote”.

More than 8,000 council seats are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural councils to some of the largest towns and cities – though no elections are scheduled in London or Birmingham.

Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

No elections are taking place in Scotland and Wales this year.

Local elections in Northern Ireland have been put back two weeks to May 18, to avoid a clash with the King’s coronation on May 6.

