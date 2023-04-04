NHS leaders broadly welcome Patricia Hewitt’s review of healthcare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS leaders broadly welcome Patricia Hewitt’s review of healthcare

By Press Association
Former Labour health secretary Patricia Hewitt has published a new review into the NHS (PA)
Former Labour health secretary Patricia Hewitt has published a new review into the NHS (PA)

NHS leaders have broadly welcomed a review by former health secretary Patricia Hewitt which calls for a raft of NHS targets to be scrapped and a bigger focus on preventing ill health.

The study, commissioned by the Government, says a few targets help concentrate minds but having too many makes them less effective.

It comes as the NHS continues to miss major targets on A&E waits, ambulance response times and cancer waits and treatment times.

The review says adding new targets and initiatives and not being consistent with funding makes it impossible to plan new services and recruit staff, and wastes money and time.

Ms Hewitt also says that some targets, such as those on A&E waits, leave less room for medics to use their clinical judgment.

An excessive focus on hitting targets by managers or NHS boards can lead to “gaming” of the targets and “disastrous neglect of patients themselves”, the review argues.

In her study, Ms Hewitt says ministers should consider significantly reducing the number of national targets, with no more than 10 national priorities.

There should also be more focus on outcomes to improve patient care.

Cutting waiting times for key surgery such as hip replacements and cataract operations should be matched by a focus on cutting waits for mental health treatment, the study says.

Local leaders running integrated care systems (ICSs) – which are partnerships of organisations that come together to plan and deliver joined-up health and care services – should be given more space and time to lead, according to the report.

On preventing ill health, the review calls for the share of total NHS budgets at ICS level going towards prevention to be increased by at least 1% over the next five years.

The public health grant to local authorities should be increased after eight years of a real-terms squeeze on their funding.

This “shift upstream” towards preventative services is vital to prevent more older and increasingly unhealthy people entering hospitals that will never be “large or efficient enough to cope”, the review says.

Ms Hewitt says the NHS is, in practice, more of a national illness service than a national health service and called for rapid change.

The Government should also consider creating Citizen Health Accounts carrying people’s health information and data, to help people manage their own health and care, the review says.

Responding to the study, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation which represents NHS organisations, said: “I welcome Patricia’s review, and the recommendations she sets out.

“While the foundations for integrated care systems were set out in legislation last year, what we now need to see is a cultural and behavioural shift to make the best of these new structures – something this review will help to instigate.

“It is testament to the review team’s tenacity and hard work that a wide range of ICSs have been involved in the consultation process and reflects on the importance of seeing the health of the nation as more than the health service but as integral to a healthy and thriving society.

“The focus on prevention is crucial for long-term sustainability of both the NHS and more broadly to increase health and wellbeing of the population, and something for which we have long been advocating…

“We hope to see the Government endorse and accept all of these recommendations, which are vital to the health and care system being able to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “At a time of great pressure across the health and care system, ensuring the right oversight, accountability and support for trusts and integrated care systems is critical.

“We welcome this report as it highlights how ICSs can help integrate care, forge partnerships within and beyond the NHS, and shift towards a preventative model of care.

“The emphasis on improvement over top-down performance management is essential and we hope the NHS at all levels will commit to the cultural shift necessary to bring this about.”

However, he said the review needs “more clarity on the responsibilities and accountabilities of different system players”.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said ministers would respond to the review, adding: “Integrated care systems are an important part of the Government’s plan to deliver more joined up and effective health and care services and to cut waiting times for patients, one of the Prime Minister’s key priorities for 2023.”

