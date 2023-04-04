Pupils writing misogynistic essays and using coded language seen online – union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils writing misogynistic essays and using coded language seen online – union

By Press Association
The National Education Union’s (NEU) annual conference heard that sexist comments in the corridor have become “commonplace” (David Jones/PA)
The National Education Union's (NEU) annual conference heard that sexist comments in the corridor have become "commonplace" (David Jones/PA)

Pupils are submitting misogynistic essays and using coded language and hand gestures they have seen online, a union conference has been told.

The National Education Union’s (NEU) annual conference heard that sexist comments in the corridor have become “commonplace” – and some primary school teachers are having to deal with sexual harassment.

A motion passed at the conference in Harrogate said educators have noticed “a rise in the influence of misogynist influencers on social media aimed at students” which normalises violence towards women.

Delegates voted for the executive to create resources on teaching about sexism, sexual harassment and violence, and to develop resources to support students in identifying online misogyny.

Louise Regan, from Nottingham, who proposed the motion, said: “Andrew Tate’s misogynistic views have spread both globally and into our schools.”

Andrew Tate, the divisive online influencer, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Ms Regan added: “We now need actions, not words. We need all schools and settings to be tackling this.”

During the debate, Stephanie Reed, from Hackney, said teachers need to be able to respond to the “unprecedented new challenge” that staff are facing.

She said: “In my school, English teachers have been marking essays where students say that the portrayal of Curley’s wife in Of Mice And Men proves that women are dangerous and they belong in the kitchen.

“I haven’t read it for a while but I don’t remember that being my interpretation of it. I don’t think my colleagues are teaching that as an interpretation either.

“If students are saying this in essays to be handed in to their teachers, this just shows how little they understand the problems with what they’re saying.”

Ms Reed added: “At the anti-sexism fringe meeting today, I was hearing about coded language, dog whistles, even hand gestures that students are using to reference online misogynists.

“Teachers won’t be able to recognise them without proper information and training. We need to be able to decode such messages and we need to confront them head on with our own message of equality.”

Jennifer Bhambri-Lyte, a primary school teacher from North Somerset, warned: “The rot starts early and even the thin end of this appalling wedge is not okay so we need to begin the education now.”

During the debate, Ms Bhambri-Lyte said she had dealt with sexual harassment in her primary school –  “a bit of smacking bottoms” and some “body shaming comments”.

But she added: “There will be primary colleagues in our workplaces and in this room who have dealt with far worse.”

Caroline Gorczak, from Redbridge, told the conference: “In my nine years of teaching I’ve seen a worrying shift in some young people’s misogynistic views. Hearing sexist comments in the corridor has become commonplace.”

On Andrew Tate’s comments on women, she said: “I’m sure that you have overheard this discussed in playgrounds or in your own classrooms. This is deeply worrying.

“How have we got to a place where toxic masculinity and misogyny has come to take over the minds of young people, in particular boys and young men?

“It looks to me that we have gone backwards in this matter.”

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “Empowering schools to take steps to challenge misogyny towards women is essential.

“It is a necessary response to the climate of fear generated by the latest scandals about Metropolitan Police officers and the Child Q case, which have left women and girls, especially black women and girls, feeling unprotected and unsafe.

“As educators we want schools and colleges to be safe spaces, free from sexual harassment, sexual violence and misogyny – which is why we are saying ‘it’s not OK’.”

