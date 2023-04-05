Ministers announce plans for streamlined post-Brexit trade checks with EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers announce plans for streamlined post-Brexit trade checks with EU

By Press Association
The Port of Dover after a weekend of backlogs (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Port of Dover after a weekend of backlogs (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Plans for how post-Brexit border checks on goods coming into the UK from the EU will work have been set out by ministers.

The Government has published a draft border operating model, designed to bring in the checks the UK is required to make under its Brexit trade agreement with the EU.

Ministers have delayed implementing the checks on several occasions since the UK officially withdrew from the trade bloc on January 31, 2020.

Under plans published by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday, the Government says its new model will prevent delays at the border by reducing the need for physical checks for many types of goods.

The Government says that under the new model, investigations of animal and plant products would still be thorough enough to protect against diseases like African swine fever and Xylella, while also making it as easy as possible for businesses to import.

It also plans to carry out the checks away from ports, to prevent traffic from building up similar to the passport-processing chaos which engulfed Dover at the weekend.

The customs and regulatory process is designed to be streamlined through the use of the “single trade window”, allowing traders to submit information about goods through one digital system.

A pilot trusted-trader scheme is also planned, in order to test further simplified processes for frequent importers.

Cabinet Office minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe said the draft strategy was a “huge step forward for the safety, security and efficiency of our borders”.

She added: “Our proposals strike a balance between giving consumers and businesses confidence while reducing the costs and friction for businesses, which in turn will help to grow the economy.”

Environment minister Lord Benyon said: “It is vital that we have strong border controls in place. Invasive diseases could cost our farms and businesses billions of pounds, threaten our food safety and break confidence in UK exports around the world.

“That is why we are working hand in glove with businesses to devise a strong system that works for the nation.”

Under the draft plans, health certificates for animal and plant products crossing from Europe could be introduced by October 31, with further measures planned at two further milestones throughout 2024.

Ministers are encouraging businesses to prepare for the new regime ahead of the Halloween start date.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The BCC is a big believer in the shift to a digital trade system.

“If it is done properly then smaller firms will see benefits when it comes to importing goods into Great Britain.

“Providing certainty for business is crucial and the focus must now be on delivering to the timescales set out. This will need a concerted effort to get the physical and digital infrastructure in place.

“It is then vital that companies, here and across the world, involved in sourcing and supply chains, are properly prepared for these changes and the introduction of new trusted-trader arrangements.

“We look forward to working closely with the UK Government and businesses over the coming months to make sure this switchover runs as smoothly as possible.”

The British Retail Consortium urged ministers to step up its communication with retail businesses to ensure they are prepared for the changes.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the BRC, said: “With only six months until new checks on food imports are introduced, it is imperative the Government steps up its engagement with retailers and their European suppliers to ensure the supply chains are prepared, preventing any disruption for customers and businesses.

“Ports and farmers will also need to be ready for physical checks from January, when the UK is particularly reliant on imported produce.”

Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) welcomed the changes, claiming that “small firms that import from the EU and worldwide to the UK have been overwhelmed by complex customs paperwork and lack clear guidance on navigating border controls”.

But she said some small enterprises had been deterred from foreign trade in recent years, and encouraged the Government to “adopt a ‘think small first’ approach to customs policy development and place small businesses at the heart of new trade and customs structures to avoid disproportionate cost or administrative burdens”.

The Liberal Democrats said the new model would “make trade between us and Europe harder”.

Lib Dem Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “It’s staggering that the Conservatives looked at the chaos at Dover and said ‘more of that please’.

“The Government’s claims that these plans are going to ease trading chaos are downright dishonest.

“Let’s be clear, these proposals mean more checks and more red tape, not less – the last thing anyone wanted.”

The Government will now spend six weeks consulting with business, with a final model for trade checks due to be published later this year.

