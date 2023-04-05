School leaders should refuse to work as Ofsted inspectors, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

School leaders should refuse to work as Ofsted inspectors, says union

By Press Association
(Harry Stedman/PA)
(Harry Stedman/PA)

School leaders should refuse to work as Ofsted inspectors until a full assessment of the inspection system is carried out, a union has said.

A campaign calling for Ofsted to be abolished should be run by the National Education Union (NEU), delegates at the union’s annual conference said.

An urgent motion on Ofsted’s impact on school staff’s mental health was tabled at the conference after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Ofsted protest
A photograph of Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Perry, who was head at Caversham Primary School in Reading, killed herself in January while waiting for an Ofsted report which downgraded her school to the lowest possible rating, her family said.

Robin Bevan, head of Southend High School for Boys, who spoke in favour of the motion which called for a campaign to abolish Ofsted, said: “Within the education world, Ofsted has no public credibility at all.”

Speaking to the media at the conference, Mr Bevan, a former president of the NEU and grammar school headteacher, added that education leaders internationally look at the system in England “with pity and with ridicule”.

The motion, which was passed unanimously at the conference in Harrogate, noted that hundreds of school leaders serve as Ofsted inspectors.

NEU delegates called on its school leader members to “refuse to participate as inspectors in any further inspections” until a full health and safety assessment of the system is carried out.

The motion said the union should work with the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) to encourage headteachers to refuse to serve as Ofsted inspectors.

The conference also called on the NEU’s executive to demand that all work-related suicide data is collected and collated to assess the full extent of the risks to health created by “toxic” accountability pressures.

After the motion was passed, Louise Atkinson, president of the NEU, told delegates: “We have just had a message from Julia Waters, who is Ruth’s sister, and just saying thank you, NEU. Ruth’s name must not be lost in vain.”

Last week, the NAHT indicated it may take legal action against Ofsted following its failure to pause inspections after Ms Perry’s death.

Speaking at the NEU conference on Wednesday, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, told the media: “The feeling amongst school leaders is that this needs to be a watershed moment.”

Asked if NAHT members are resigning as Ofsted inspectors in light of Ms Perry’s death, Mr Whiteman said: “We have had a couple who have said that. It’s not something we’ve organised.

“We now know, not just through the tragic death of Ruth Perry but the others that have come to light since, that not only is it a creation of stress in the system, but it is a serious stress that is leading to harm and it has to be dealt with immediately.”

Last month, Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s chief inspector, said that “the news of Ruth’s death was met with great sadness at Ofsted”.

She acknowledged that the debate about reforming inspections to remove grades “is a legitimate one”, but said inspections aim to raise standards and should continue.

On Ofsted’s response to Ms Perry’s death, Mr Bevan, whose school has an “outstanding” rating from inspectors, said: “If I was being relatively frank, they don’t seem to be taking it seriously.

“They don’t seem to have clocked the degree to which the unintended consequences – of the methods and procedures – that may follow have devastating consequences.”

When asked whether parents should take assurance from Ofsted, he said: “No. I don’t think they understand how the judgments are reached.”

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “The levels of anxiety, sleeplessness and distrust that NEU’s leaders report in anticipation of inspection, or during inspection, is overwhelming and shocking.

“Ofsted as an agency must take responsibility for the breakdown in trust. Ofsted is in the eye of a storm and seems incapable of responding to leaders’ concerns. One head described Ofsted as ‘arbitrary, ill-informed and brutalising’.

“For school leaders, the excessive high stakes and punitive nature of inspection can be intolerable and have a devastating impact on their professional and personal lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
Asylum seekers will be distributed across all of Scotland's local authority areas. Image: Supplied.
Moray Council 'working closely' with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was under the influence with ketamine in the car
Highland Council has deleted the post. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Stay lazy my friends!' Highland Council deletes Facebook post about 'Mt Everest corpses'
Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Exceptional Ellon home on the market for £450,000
Hot cross scones are a winner this Easter. Image: Primula
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.
Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles

Editor's Picks