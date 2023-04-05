Teachers ‘should support drag queen story time to boost inclusivity in schools’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teachers ‘should support drag queen story time to boost inclusivity in schools’

By Press Association
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

Teachers should support drag queen story time events to create a “more inclusive atmosphere” in schools, an education union has suggested.

More schools should be encouraged to set up LGBT+ spaces and lunch clubs for pupils, the National Education Union’s (NEU) annual conference heard.

A motion passed at the conference said initiatives, like drag queen story time, and inviting LGBT+ authors into schools can “help challenge the heteronormative culture and curriculum” in education.

It comes after a far-right protest was held outside Tate Britain in February, where a drag queen storytelling event was being held for children.

The motion called on the union’s executive to publicly support initiatives like drag queen story time, “to develop a more inclusive atmosphere in schools”.

Delegates voted for the union to work with LGBT+ educators to create guidance on how to set up LGBT+ spaces or lunch clubs so more schools participate and the spaces become “usualised” through practice.

Darren Nuttall, a teacher from Rotherham, said: “There are still pupils and teachers that will pick on LGBT+ students.

“Let’s give the kids the support they deserve and the spaces they deserve.”

The motion, which was passed at the conference in Harrogate, said some schools “have not allowed LGBT+ authors into schools”.

Delegate Sara Hope told the conference it took her almost a decade to find an LGBT+ safe space when she was a student, adding: “For many of our LGBT+ students in schools right now things haven’t really changed.

“Help protect our LGBT+ students in schools by creating more safe spaces and LGBT+ clubs.”

The motion added: “The Government is creating a hostile environment for trans people through the use of Section 35 to block the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Act.

“This has encouraged the far-right to organise further attacks on drag queen story time and has created an atmosphere where hate crime can thrive.”

Shelby Millard, from Sutton, told the conference she had spoken to drag queens who run a story time session in London who said they “were quite sick of having to go places with police escort just so they are safe”.

She added: “The fact that Rishi Sunak has used Section 35 to stop the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Act is sickening.

“He is supporting the far-right attacks on drag queen story time. He is supporting the murder of beautiful souls like Brianna (Ghey). He is saying hate and abuse is fine. We won’t stand for this.”

Transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, from Birchwood, Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on February 11. A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with Brianna’s murder.

After the debate on Wednesday, an NEU spokesperson said: “The teacher concerned unreservedly apologises for the wording in her conference speech. She apologises and withdraws the specific allegation that Rishi Sunak supported the murder of a young trans girl.

“Many trans and non-binary teachers feel strongly that the Government is not doing enough to support them but it is essential that we always debate policy solutions in calm and measured ways.”

On the passing of the motion, Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “Teachers need time and support to develop curriculum resources which are inclusive and representative, and such time for building a creative curriculum is in very short supply.

“The Government is seriously failing to support trans people which means the creation of LGBT+ spaces and networks in schools and colleges is now more necessary.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
Asylum seekers will be distributed across all of Scotland's local authority areas. Image: Supplied.
Moray Council 'working closely' with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was under the influence with ketamine in the car
Highland Council has deleted the post. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Stay lazy my friends!' Highland Council deletes Facebook post about 'Mt Everest corpses'
Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Exceptional Ellon home on the market for £450,000
Hot cross scones are a winner this Easter. Image: Primula
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.
Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles

Editor's Picks