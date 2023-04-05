Labour: Almost a million hours of sewage discharge into coastal constituencies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour: Almost a million hours of sewage discharge into coastal constituencies

By Press Association
Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon (Peter Byrne/PA)

Almost a million hours worth of sewage discharges occurred across coastal constituencies last year, according to Labour analysis.

The party has highlighted data from the Environment Agency (EA) which it says shows 141,777 sewage dumping events across 137 of a total of 139 coastal constituencies in England and Wales in 2022.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon said people who live by the coast “should be able to just enjoy the place where they live without having to worry about encountering filthy raw sewage”.

He accused the Conservatives of allowing communities to be treated as “open sewers”.

A senior Conservative Party source said the Tories brought in widespread monitoring of the issue, and said that sewage is dumped more frequently under Labour in Wales.

Labour’s analysis says that in 2022 sewage was discharged in coastal constituencies 141,777 times, or once every three minutes and 45 seconds, adding up to a combined total of 980,999 hours, equivalent to more than 111 years.

Labour said its figures are based on EA data and data compiled by Top of the Poops, a website which publishes sewage discharge data broken down by categories including constituency boundaries.

Of the coastal constituencies for which data was included, the figures show Torridge and West Devon had the highest total hours of sewage discharges, with 57,494, and Devon had the lowest, with a combined total of two hours recorded.

EA figures released last month show that last year across England sewage discharges fell by 19%, down to a total of 301,091 spills.

The drop was largely due to dry weather and not action taken by water companies, the EA said.

Mr McMahon is bringing forward a Private Member’s Bill which his party claims would enact its plans to curb sewage discharges by 2030, and includes proposals to automatically fine sewage dumping and implement legally binding reduction targets.

Labour has previously said it would introduce a legally binding target to end 90% of sewage discharges by 2030 and stronger sanctions and fines for bosses and companies who fail to do so.

Mr McMahon said: “That the Tories have allowed villages, towns and cities across the country to be treated as open sewers shows that they have no respect for places where people live, work and holiday.

“Coastal communities should be able to just enjoy the place where they live without having to worry about encountering filthy raw sewage.

“The next Labour government will build a better Britain, ending the Tory sewage scandal by delivering mandatory monitoring on all sewage outlets, introducing automatic fines for discharges, setting ambitious targets for stopping systematic sewage dumping and ensuring that water bosses are held to account for negligence.”

A senior Conservative Party source said: “Labour’s plan would see raw sewage coming into people’s homes whilst taxing you for the privilege.

“They did nothing to monitor water quality when they were in government and are ignoring failures where they are in charge – sewage is being dumped more frequently in Wales under Labour.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “This Government is the first to take such comprehensive action on storm overflows – and our new Plan for Water sets out the increased investment, tougher enforcement and tighter regulation to tackle this issue.

“We have introduced compulsory monitoring, set the strictest targets ever on water companies to reduce discharges and required them to deliver the largest infrastructure programme in their history.

“The Environment Secretary has demanded an action plan on every storm overflow from every company in England, prioritising those near bathing waters. We are also consulting to give regulators more powers to impose much larger penalties for polluters without needing to go to court.”

