Average UK house price increased by 0.8% in March, says Halifax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Average UK house price increased by 0.8% in March, says Halifax

By Press Association
The average UK house price increased by 0.8% month on month in March, according to Halifax (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The average UK house price increased by 0.8% month on month in March, according to Halifax (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The average UK house price increased by 0.8% month on month in March, with the recent easing of mortgage rates helping to support the property market, according to an index.

However, the annual rate of house price growth has slowed to its weakest level in more than three years, according to Halifax.

The annual rate of house price growth eased to 1.6% in March.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “The typical house price is now £287,880, about 2% below the peak reached last August.

“On an annual basis, house prices were 1.6% higher than a year ago, slowing from 2.1% in February.

“This is the weakest rate of annual growth in nearly three and a half years (October 2019), having fallen markedly since June 2022’s peak of 12.5%.

“However, overall these latest figures continue to suggest relative stability in the housing market at the start of 2023 and align with many other recent industry surveys and data.”

Ms Kinnaird added: “The principal factor behind this improved picture has been an easing of mortgage rates.

“The sudden spike in borrowing costs that we saw in November and December has now been largely reversed.

“It’s also important to recognise that the labour market, a key indicator for house prices, remains strong, with unemployment at a historical low of 3.7%, and pay growth continues to look robust.

“Predicting exactly where house prices go next is more difficult. While the increased cost of living continues to put significant pressure on personal finances, the likely drop in energy prices, and inflation more generally, in the coming months should offer a little more headroom in household budgets.”

Halifax’s latest findings contrast with a separate house price index released by Nationwide Building Society last week.

According to Nationwide’s calculations, house prices fell by 0.8% month on month in March, marking the seventh month of price falls in a row.

Halifax’s report is based on mortgage approval data, reflecting prices agreed between buyers and sellers prior to sales completing. Its data includes Halifax, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland mortgage customers.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, said: “The divergence between the two measures complicates a reading of the housing market.

“Taking the Halifax measure in isolation, there are reasons why prices may be holding up better than expected. A rise in mortgage approvals in February and better survey data on transactions of late suggests that weakness in housing market activity may have bottomed out.”

He added: “On the other hand, the resilience in prices shown in today’s data may prove fleeting and the EY ITEM Club still expects property prices to drift down this year and into 2024. House prices remain very high on most measures of affordability.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, said: “While variable rate mortgages have increased as they are directly tied to the Bank of England’s headline interest rate, fixed mortgage rates may continue to edge down thanks to a brightening outlook for swap rates – the rate banks borrow money at – which are based on future bank rate expectations, and lenders competing more aggressively for business.

“The challenge from here is whether the full drag on house-buying activity from the cycle of rate rises is yet to be fully felt and whether the recent concerns for the global banking system cause banks to tighten their lending criteria.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Annual price rises at their lowest in three and a half years will keep a lid on enthusiasm, and sticky inflation could prove its undoing, but there’s an air of hope that the correction may not be as painful as had been feared.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “Prices are broadly in a holding pattern but will be tested this spring as supply rises and higher mortgage rates cause a sharp intake of breath among a growing number of buyers and homeowners.

“We expect prices to fall by a few percent this year as the transition to the new normal for borrowing costs takes place.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent, said: “At the sharp end, sales are still being agreed but are taking longer, not least because there’s more choice of stock.

“Looking forward, we don’t expect to see a dramatic change as we enter the key spring period for the housing market.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Lenders continue to jockey for position and business with a number reducing the pricing of their cheapest five-year fixes.

“Even if there is another (Bank of England) base rate rise to come, there is a growing expectation that rates are close to their peak and if inflation falls significantly, as forecast, the outlook will be much more encouraging for borrowers.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “Average property prices held steady in March, further evidence of the housing market continuing to rebalance in a calm, measured way.

“Our own data supports this, with improvements in both buyer and seller sentiment as the market enters the traditionally busier spring period.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of estate agents’ body Propertymark, said: “Prices have adjusted to rising interest rates, curbing affordability, but as we head into April and May, prices may pick up as more buyers will be on the move.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “The picture is still mixed as these figures show a brighter prospect for sellers than some other measures of house prices.”

Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of Garrington Property Finders, said: “For a property market that has been battered by months of weak data and gloomy predictions, today’s surprisingly upbeat snapshot from the Halifax is as welcome as the spring bank holiday.”

Nick Harris, co-founder at Wokingham-based Quarters Residential Estate Agents, said: “There’s more confidence out there than many think.”

Here are average house prices in March and the annual increase, according to Halifax (These figures are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transaction data):

– East Midlands, £238,997, 2.0%

– Eastern England, £332,760, 0.4%

– London, £537,250, 0.1%

– North East, £167,354, 2.6%

– North West, £223,078, 3.5%

– Northern Ireland, £186,459, 4.9%

– Scotland, £199,853, 2.3%

– South East, £387,972, 0.5%

– South West, £302,095, 1.1%

– Wales, £213,959, 1.0%

– West Midlands, £248,308, 3.8%

– Yorkshire and Humber, £202,757, 3.6%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
3
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Save our Surgeries group are planning a protest at the Moray Coast Medical Practice over branch surgery closures in Burghead and Hopeman.
'If they don't come to us, then we'll go to them': Save our Surgeries…
Aberdeen's over-50s basketball team with the Strathclyde Masters Tournament trophy.
Aberdeen over-50s basketball team win Strathclyde Masters Tournament
Come on ye reds ... young fans join the chant with their Euro Extra editions of the "Evening Express.". Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final with five-star display against Waterschei
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled 'unavoidable' following inquiry
Paula started Sugar Blossom Cakes last year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Sugar Blossom Cakes owner hits the sweet spot with giant macarons and flavours galore
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography
Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch on his GT Cup ambitions after debut to remember
Different businesses have different funding needs. Image: Shutterstock
To InfinitX and beyond for entrepreneurs and investors
Paddle boarding is one of the outdoor activities enjoyed in previous years. Image: Shutterstock
Children could miss out on summer adventure as outdoor activities are cut
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
'I can ruin your life with one video': Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented