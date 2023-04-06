437 migrants cross Channel in a day in record for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
437 migrants cross Channel in a day in record for 2023

By Press Association
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 400 people crossed the English Channel in small boats in one day despite an attempted crackdown on illegal migration by the Government.

The Home Office said 437 migrants arrived in the country on Wednesday, the highest number on a single day so far this year.

It brought the cumulative number of crossings in 2023 to a provisional 4,431.

There appeared to be more arrivals on Thursday morning after a group of people thought to be migrants were pictured being picked up by the RNLI and taken to Dover.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
More people were pictured arriving in Dover on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ten boats were detected on Wednesday, which suggests an average of around 44 people per boat, amid breezy and choppy conditions off the South East coast.

The previous high for this year was 321 people, on January 25.

The total number of crossings last year was 45,755.

It comes as ministers said a barge docked off the Dorset coast will hold around 500 asylum seekers for at least 18 months, despite facing legal threats from local Tories.

Mayor of Portland Peter Roper said it will “put a load” on the isle and south Dorset

However, transport minister Richard Holden told Sky News it is hoped migrants will be housed “as quickly as possible”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, speaking to broadcasters during a local elections campaign visit to Scunthorpe, said the planned use of barges is “absolutely evidence of failure”.

Elsewhere, the Government has made it more difficult for illegal migrants to access bank accounts to prevent them from working.

It will share details of disqualified persons through an anti-fraud organisation, and banks and building societies will then check their personal current account holders against those details.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “Access to key banking services, including current accounts, is crucial in aiding those here unlawfully to gain a foothold in British society.

“As the Prime Minister has set out, we are committed to going further and faster to prevent the abuse of our laws and borders.

“Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers of employment and defrauding the public purse.

“Only those known to be here unlawfully or those who have absconded from immigrational control will have their details shared, with robust safeguards in place to prevent wrongful account closures.”

