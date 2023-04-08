Thornberry defends Labour attack ad on Sunak after criticism from the left

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Thornberry defends Labour attack ad on Sunak after criticism from the left

By Press Association
Emily Thornberry defended the attack ad (Jacob King/PA)
Emily Thornberry defended the attack ad (Jacob King/PA)

Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry has defended a party attack advert claiming Rishi Sunak does not think child sex abusers should go to prison.

The shadow attorney general acknowledged there has been a lot of criticism, including that the social media message is “racist”, but she said the critics are “wrong”.

Figures on Labour’s left have joined Conservatives in expressing unease over the campaign ad while shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell declined to endorse it.

The row centres on a tweet in which Labour is pitching itself as “the party of law and order”.

Alongside a photo of the Prime Minister, an image reads: “Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.”

Ms Thornberry told BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions: “I heard a lot of people criticising it, and a lot of people who I like and respect criticising it and saying they felt very uncomfortable about it. Some people said that they thought it was racist.

“I have to say, I think they’re wrong. I just disagree with that. I think the truth is we do need to have a debate in this country, and Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister and he is responsible for a broken justice system.”

Asked if she genuinely thinks Mr Sunak held these views, Ms Thornberry responded: “If he believes that everyone responsible for child abuse should get a custodial sentence, why are so many not getting a custodial sentence?

“He is the Prime Minister and that is a legitimate question for the Opposition to ask.”

Tory MP Laura Trott hit out at the “desperate stunt” as she questioned Sir Keir Starmer’s “integrity”, calling him a “political opportunist who’s just not fit to lead the country”.

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson said she was “pretty disgusted” by the campaign, saying: “This is not an attack ad my party would use.”

The under-fire Twitter post highlights Labour analysis of Ministry of Justice data and says that under the Tories “4,500 adults convicted of sexually assaulting children under-16 served no prison time”.

Labour has declined to delete the ad and has instead continued with its approach, posting a similar message accusing Mr Sunak of not wanting to jail “dangerous gunmen”.

Judges and magistrates, rather than the prime minister of the day, are responsible for handing out sentences.

The figures Labour highlighted cover the period since 2010, five years before Mr Sunak entered Parliament. He did not become Prime Minister until October last year.

The party continued with the attack ads, with the latest claiming Mr Sunak does not want thieves to be punished, citing figures suggesting only 180 of the 4,500 thefts a day will result in charges.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has urged his party to climb down, saying: “This is not the sort of politics a Labour Party, confident of its own values and preparing to govern, should be engaged in.

“I say to the people who have taken the decision to publish this ad, please withdraw it. We, the Labour Party, are better than this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
Inverness players celebrate after Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 08/04/23
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single

Editor's Picks

Most Commented