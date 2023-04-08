More than 1,700 schools contain asbestos, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A total of 1,745 schools in Scotland contain asbestos, figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives show.

The data, covering primary, secondary and special schools, was revealed in freedom of information requests to each of Scotland’s councils.

Some 274 schools had asbestos removed from their building within the last year, the research found.

Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for education Stephen Kerr said many schools did not have resources to remove asbestos from their buildings.

Mr Kerr said: “These shocking figures raise serious questions about the safety of many of Scotland’s schools on the SNP’s watch.

“With over 1,700 of them containing deadly asbestos, these findings fly in the face of education supposedly being the SNP’s top priority.

“Asbestos is toxic and can have fatal consequences for those exposed to it.

“Parents will naturally be very concerned at the sheer number of schools known to have it within their estate.

“They will be seeking urgent reassurances from new SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth, herself a former teacher, that she is on top of this issue.”

He continued: “It reaffirms that the SNP have systemically passed on savage funding cuts to local authorities for years, meaning schools across Scotland don’t have the resources to remove asbestos from their buildings.

“That must change which is why the SNP must back Scottish Conservative calls to give councils a fair funding deal to remove these deadly threats once and for all, to keep our pupils, teachers and support staff safe at all times.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We recognise the hazard of asbestos and the risks to health it poses.

“However, asbestos is only dangerous when disturbed, which is why it is important it remains in-situ while it is in ‘good’ condition, and that all Health and Safety Executive guidance is followed when planning and carrying out any removal.

“This is the situation for managing asbestos in schools across the UK.

“Overall, school buildings across Scotland are in their best condition since recorded figures began and our £2 billion programme of investment in schools, delivered in partnership with local authorities, will benefit tens of thousands of pupils across Scotland.”