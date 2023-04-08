More than 1,700 schools contain asbestos, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than 1,700 schools contain asbestos, figures show

By Press Association
The figures covered primary, secondary and special schools (Ian West/PA)
The figures covered primary, secondary and special schools (Ian West/PA)

A total of 1,745 schools in Scotland contain asbestos, figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives show.

The data, covering primary, secondary and special schools, was revealed in freedom of information requests to each of Scotland’s councils.

Some 274 schools had asbestos removed from their building within the last year, the research found.

Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for education Stephen Kerr said many schools did not have resources to remove asbestos from their buildings.

Scottish Politics Holyrood Covid 19 Scottish Parliament
Stephen Kerr said the figures were ‘shocking’ (Fraser Bremner)

Mr Kerr said: “These shocking figures raise serious questions about the safety of many of Scotland’s schools on the SNP’s watch.

“With over 1,700 of them containing deadly asbestos, these findings fly in the face of education supposedly being the SNP’s top priority.

“Asbestos is toxic and can have fatal consequences for those exposed to it.

“Parents will naturally be very concerned at the sheer number of schools known to have it within their estate.

“They will be seeking urgent reassurances from new SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth, herself a former teacher, that she is on top of this issue.”

He continued: “It reaffirms that the SNP have systemically passed on savage funding cuts to local authorities for years, meaning schools across Scotland don’t have the resources to remove asbestos from their buildings.

“That must change which is why the SNP must back Scottish Conservative calls to give councils a fair funding deal to remove these deadly threats once and for all, to keep our pupils, teachers and support staff safe at all times.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We recognise the hazard of asbestos and the risks to health it poses.

“However, asbestos is only dangerous when disturbed, which is why it is important it remains in-situ while it is in ‘good’ condition, and that all Health and Safety Executive guidance is followed when planning and carrying out any removal.

“This is the situation for managing asbestos in schools across the UK.

“Overall, school buildings across Scotland are in their best condition since recorded figures began and our £2 billion programme of investment in schools, delivered in partnership with local authorities, will benefit tens of thousands of pupils across Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
2
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Six fire appliances were sent to the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Fire crews battle wildfire north of Ullapool
This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Calum MacPhail's debut album is out soon. Image: Calum MacPhail
My Week in 5 Pictures: Highland musician Calum MacPhail gets ready for release of…
Sir-Reel Clarks performing with Aaron Clark playing the melodeon. Image: Andrea Clark.
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as 'too challenging' to do music at school…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Mark Sweeney assaulted a man inside the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Picture shows; Mark Sweeney. Keith. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub-goer claimed bar assault was 'retribution' for man who attacked woman
Easter - Motorcycle Action Group 1992-04-18 (C)AJL Used P&J 20.04.2992, Used EE 02.04.2015 "Caption: "Setting a good eggs-ample ... bikers congregate before delivering their Easter gifts." Story: "A fleet of leather-clad bikers took to the streets of Aberdeen at the weekend to spread a little Easter cheer to children and old people in and around the city. Shaking off their "Hell's Angel" image, the motorcyclists spent Saturday afternoon delivering Easter eggs and chocolate goodies to residents in homes throughout the Aberdeen area. The event, organised by the Motorcycle Action Group, has been held annually for five years."
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis has the EDGE: the all-women net-zero retailer are Scottish semi-finalists
The Viking Mani is just one of 14 longships on the Rhine. Image: Viking.
A solo traveller on a river cruise with 90 couples? With Viking it's worth…
Maria Lewis, owner of the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, who has come up against lobster-related planning permission issues (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
Terror experts blast Scotland's 10-year wait for 'torture flights' truth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented