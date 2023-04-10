Labour to launch more attacks on Sunak despite adverts backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour to launch more attacks on Sunak despite adverts backlash

By Press Association
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry has continued to defend Labour’s advert accusing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of not wanting child sex abusers to go to jail (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry has continued to defend Labour’s advert accusing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of not wanting child sex abusers to go to jail (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour is to launch more adverts attacking Rishi Sunak by blaming him for “crashing the economy”, despite criticism from within the party.

The initial ad, which accused the Prime Minister of not wanting child sex abusers to go to prison, caused unease among the Shadow Cabinet.

But frontbencher Emily Thornberry continued to defend the ad, which colleagues including shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell have declined to endorse.

The shadow attorney general told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday: “The way I judge these things is this. There’s two things – is the criticism based on clear and objective facts? And secondly, is the individual concerned in a position to be able to do something about it? Or is it something which is a result of something they’ve done?

“And if the answer to both of those things is yes, then I don’t see any reason why we can’t criticise that person individually.”

She said if Mr Sunak “really thought that it was so important, he would do something about it”.

Sir Keir Starmer also defied critics of the advert, saying he made “absolutely zero apologies” for the campaign regardless of how “squeamish” it made people feel.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the Labour leader said he refused “to just stand by or avoid calling this what it is”.

Senior party figures including former home secretary Lord David Blunkett called for the ad to be withdrawn, arguing that Labour is better than the “gutter” politics.

Further adverts scheduled to drop ahead of the May local elections are to include one suggesting Mr Sunak thinks it is right that the public is paying for the “Conservatives crashing the economy” through higher housing costs.

Ms Thornberry was challenged over Sir Keir’s role as a member of the Sentencing Council when it set out guidelines in 2012 suggesting that not all child sex abusers should automatically be jailed.

Asked whether Sir Keir, the then-director of public prosecutions, objected to the guidelines at the time, she said: “I don’t know the details of what the exact guidance is in relation to the Sentencing Council, but I do know this, that it is open to Parliament to set minimum and maximum sentences.”

She said it should be the “default position” that an adult convicted of sexually assaulting a child will go to prison.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he made ‘zero apologies’ for the under-fire advert (Stefan Rouseau/PA)

But a Labour government would not fund any more prison places, she said, “because we’re a party of optimism”.

“What we need to do is we need to look at it from the very beginning to the very end of the criminal justice system.

“If we had more community police officers on the street, which we do commit to and we have a clear idea of where the funding comes from in relation to that, we would be able to catch people earlier.”

The row centres on a tweet in which Labour highlighted analysis of official data and said that under the Tories “4,500 adults convicted of sexually assaulting children under-16 served no prison time”.

Alongside a photo of the Prime Minister, it read: “Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.”

Judges and magistrates, rather than the prime minister of the day, are responsible for handing out sentences.

The figures Labour highlighted cover the period since 2010, five years before Mr Sunak entered Parliament. He did not become Prime Minister until October last year.

