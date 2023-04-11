Father and children mourn British-Israeli woman killed in West Bank attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father and children mourn British-Israeli woman killed in West Bank attack

By Press Association
Mourners carry the body of Lucy Dee (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of a British-Israeli woman who died of her wounds three days after her two daughters were killed in a terrorist attack which has been condemned as “abhorrent” by Rishi Sunak.

Lucy Dee, 48, died on Monday from injures suffered during the shooting attack in the West Bank on Friday which killed her daughters Rina, 15, and Maia, 20.

Rabbi Leo Dee said his daughters were killed by 20 bullets from a Kalashnikov rifle and his wife was shot twice in the suspected Palestinian shooting on Friday.

The funeral, held at the Kfar Etzion settlement south of Jerusalem on Tuesday, was packed with mourners who sang and swayed during the service.

Rina and Maia Dee deaths
Maia (left) and Rina Dee, the two British-Israeli sisters who were killed in a gun attack (Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu)

Rabbi Dee, who was accompanied by his three remaining children, said: “Lucy, I have a choice: I could lament over the next 25 years of marriage that I’ve lost, but I actually feel blessed to have had 25 years of a beautiful marriage with you.”

He added: “If we support the good and reject the evil, then we can all play our part in building a better world.”

Rabbi Dee was formerly the senior rabbi at Radlett United Synagogue in Hertfordshire and assistant rabbi in Hendon, north London.

The sisters were born in London and the family moved to Israel in 2014, according to The Telegraph.

Israel Palestinians
Husband and children of Lucy Dee mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in the West Bank (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

The UK Prime Minister said: “The killing of British-Israeli citizens, Maia, Rina and Lucy Dee is abhorrent.

“The UK condemns this appalling attack on civilians and I send my deepest condolences to Rabbi Dee and his family.

“We continue to urge all sides to de-escalate tensions in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and end the deadly cycle of violence.”

The attack took place during a wave of violence across the region which has continued in recent days.

Israel’s ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely said: “The whole of Israel stands united with Rabbi Leo Dee and his family, following the horrific murder of his wife and two daughters.”

