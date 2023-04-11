People Before Profit to boycott Biden’s Dail address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

People Before Profit to boycott Biden’s Dail address

By Press Association
Richard Boyd Barrett from People Before Profit (PA/Niall Carson)
Richard Boyd Barrett from People Before Profit (PA/Niall Carson)

People Before Profit is to boycott a historic speech by the US president to the Dail this week over objections to Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

The party’s four TDs – Richard Boyd Barrett, Brid Smith, Gino Kenny and Paul Murphy – will stage a protest against the visit.

People Before Profit said the the move to not attend the speech was due to Mr Biden’s record on Palestine, Iraq, and Nato expansion – as well as the “absence of opportunity for Dail parties to ask questions”.

It will hold a protest outside the General Post Office in Dublin on Wednesday.

Mr Boyd Barrett said: “Joe Biden needs to be forcefully challenged over his long-standing and unconditional support for the apartheid regime in Israel and its brutal and criminal treatment of Palestinians; his pivotal role in promoting the US invasion and occupation of Iraq; his active promotion of Nato expansion and the on-going and blatant double-standards of US foreign policy globally.”

People Before Profit said it would attend the special Dail sitting if there were an opportunity for all Dail parties and groupings to make statements or ask questions after the president’s speech, but with that opportunity not being offered, the event was a “pointless charade and propaganda exercise for the US president”.

The party said: “The Irish government are allowing President Biden to use the Dail as a political soapbox and as part of their on-going campaign to further undermine Ireland’s neutrality and draw Ireland closer to Nato and US foreign policy.”

Mr Boyd Barrett added: “The Irish government are trying to present Joe Biden as some sort of great peacemaker when he is very much the opposite.”

He said: “Tragically, the Irish government are also using the Ukraine crisis as an opportunity to further undermine Irish neutrality and there is no doubt the decision to roll out the red carpet for Biden and insulate him from any critical questioning in the Dail is part of that campaign to draw us ever closer to Nato.

“Given the government’s plan to shield Joe Biden from any criticism or questioning in the Dail, we urge those who wish to protect Ireland’s neutrality, who oppose war and militarism, and who want to see justice and self-determination for oppressed people’s such as the Palestinians, to join the protest against Biden’s policies on April 12 at 5pm at the GPO.”

