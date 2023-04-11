Biden’s visit to Ulster University ‘represents a better future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Biden’s visit to Ulster University ‘represents a better future’

By Press Association
A view of Ulster University’s Birley Building in Belfast city centre ahead of the arrival of US President Joe Biden for his visit to Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023.
A view of Ulster University’s Birley Building in Belfast city centre ahead of the arrival of US President Joe Biden for his visit to Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023.

Joe Biden’s opening of Ulster University is hugely symbolic, says the university’s student union president.

As part of his visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, President Biden will give a key address at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus.

An OECD assessment estimates the regeneration of the Belfast campus of the university will benefit the NI economy by £1.4 billion.

Grace Boyle is the president of the Ulster University Students’ Union and said President Biden’s choice to visit Ulster University was symbolic.

“This is the first time that President Joe Biden has been to the Island of Ireland and Northern Ireland since he has taken up office as president and this is hugely symbolic 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement,” she said.

She added: “I think it’s a time of reflection.

“Opening the new Belfast campus to 15,000 students just shows you the impact of the new campus, bringing thousands of students into Belfast city centre, bringing them into local businesses and supporting a newer, brighter future for Northern Ireland.”

Some students have been critical of US political figures’ involvement with their schools, as seen with protests at Queen’s University’s decision to appoint former secretary of state Hillary Clinton as chancellor in January 2020.

Ms Boyle said Ulster University students have diverse opinions on the visit, and are aware of issues that still need to be addressed.

“Our students are a diverse population and there will be different opinions on every issue,” she said.

She added: “Our students play a huge role in the prosperity of Northern Ireland and to be very clear that this week’s visit is about the progress that we’ve made as a society in signing the Good Friday Agreement and that’s what we should be focusing on.

“There are things that we still need to address.

“We are in a cost-of-living crisis, there is a brain drain and a lot of young people still feel that they have no other option but to leave so there’s still work to be done, but I think what we need to bring it back to is that young people want to create a society that’s thriving and the building in Belfast campus is that.”

Ms Boyle said that President Biden’s visit demonstrated the possibility of a better future for the ceasefire generation.

“When President Biden took office, he defined America in one word, and that’s ‘possibilities’ and that’s what we hope and strive for, in Northern Ireland society, 25 years on,” she said.

“And that’s what I think his visit demonstrates, is that possibility of bringing a better future for not only students but for everyone in Northern Ireland for this generation.

“A lot of our students would have been born after the Good Friday Agreement and don’t have living memory of what it was like before.

“I think that’s what a lot of students want to see, is that vision for possibilities and for a better future.”

Jodie O’Reilly, a final year law student at Ulster University, said the president’s visit was a sign of progress for the University.

“I think it shows a lot about how far Ulster has come as a university that the president of the United States is coming to open it,” she said.

Ms O’Reilly also said that the visit was a chance for students and other young people to reflect on how things have changed here since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We have so many amazing opportunities that would never have been a thing for our parents,” she said.

“When they were voting for peace 25 years ago for a lot of them it was, if peace didn’t come they’d leave, whereas we get to stay and not only that but all these massive global firms are now creating jobs in Northern Ireland that we can stay in Northern Ireland and take advantage of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Everything you need to know about the changes to Highland bin collections
Jay Jay Kirton made threats to bomb police officers' homes and have them shot. Image: Police Scotland.
Man threatened to bomb police officer's home and have others shot
Loganair Saab 340
Loganair starts new flights from islands to London and Southampton
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The former boss of a renowned Highland museum embezzled almost ?19,000 from the charity that runs the award-winning attraction on the Black Isle. William Bound, also known as Bill Bound, issued fake invoices to Groam House Museum, which paid for the fictitious work over a three-year period. But the dishonest 74-year-old - who was the charity's chair and treasurer - was actually paying the money into several of his own bank accounts instead Picture shows; William Bound, also known as Bill Bound and Groam House Museum. N/A. Supplied by Groam House Museum Date; Unknown
Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: The politics of criminal sentencing, Aberdeen City Council's priorities and NHS
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'I'm not ill, I'm pregnant': Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
Members of the Save our Surgeries group take their grievances to Moray Coast Medical Practice earlier today. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'We aren't looking for the earth': Campaigners rally in Lossiemouth to call for two GP…
Sushi served at Yorokobi by CJ in Aberdeen (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: I've fallen head over heels for a restaurant
Now first minister Humza Yousaf and SNP leadership opponent Kate Forbes, pictured during the race (Image: Craig Brough/PA)
Fiona Rintoul: To succeed as a country, Scotland must be a broad kirk

Editor's Picks

Most Commented