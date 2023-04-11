Parents’ help with schoolwork does little for children’s progress – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Parents’ help with schoolwork does little for children’s progress – study

By Press Association
The amount of time parents spend helping their children with homework contributes much less to their progress in school than the family’s social class, a study has suggested (PA)
The amount of time parents spend helping their children with homework contributes much less to their progress in school than the family’s social class, a study has suggested (PA)

The amount of time parents spend helping their children with homework contributes much less to their progress in school than the family’s social class, a study has suggested.

The effects of parents’ class, wealth and education on teachers’ perception of a pupil’s progress in school far outweighed those of the time they spent with their children, the analysis found.

The study, by researcher Lin Ding, from the University of Manchester, analysed data on more than 8,000 children from the UK at the ages of seven and 11.

Data from the Millennium Cohort Study, which involves a nationally representative sample of people born between 2000 and 2002, was used to analyse the teachers’ assessment of children’s progress in maths and creative subjects, and the amount of time parents spent with them on  activities.

The research, which will be presented at the British Sociological Association’s conference in Manchester, found that having parents with degrees – or who are well-off or from a high socio-economic class – approximately doubles the chance of children being assessed as “above average” by their teachers.

The time parents spent helping primary-aged children with their maths work and reading to them had only a small positive effect on their school progress as rated by teachers, the research found.

At age seven, children who received daily help with maths from their parents had only a 1.8% increased chance of being assessed as “above average”, according to the study.

Meanwhile, parents reading to their children and going to libraries had a small positive effect on their teachers’ assessment, but time spent on musical or physical activities had no effect.

The data showed that for children aged seven, nearly two in five (39%) of those from the highest class families were seen by teachers as “above average” in maths, compared with only 21% of those whose parents were manual workers – the lowest of five classes used in the analysis.

When considering creative subjects, 28% of the children from the highest class were perceived as being “above average” by teachers, compared with 14% of those whose parents were manual workers.

The figures were similar when comparing children with parents from the richest class and poorest class, and those with parents with degrees and those without qualifications.

Ms Ding, who carried out the research as part of her PhD studies, will tell the British Sociological Association’s conference on Wednesday: “The effect of various parenting activities is much less significant than parents’ class, income and educational level. Family income has a greater impact on children’s performance in core subjects than in creative subjects.

“The relative insignificance of parenting activities in these models may be due to the fact that high frequency of parenting activities does not necessarily equate to high-quality parenting.

“The method and quality of parenting may be crucial. For example, parents from different social classes may all read to their children, but the selection of reading materials and the explanation that comes with reading may differ.”

She will add: “Middle-class parents may have more advanced educational methods that may better involve their children in academic activities, mainly by helping them adapt to the school environment earlier.

“On the other hand, lower-class parents may be more inclined to focus on and take remedial measures only when their children encounter learning difficulties.”

Ms Ding found that teachers’ assessment of pupil performance accurately matched the maths scores students achieved in tests at age seven and 11.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “This study clearly shows that socio-economic disadvantage is a key determining factor in educational outcomes and reinforces the importance and urgency of a new national strategy to tackle this issue.”

James Bowen, director of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Parents play an absolutely crucial role in their child’s education. We would strongly encourage all parents to engage with their child’s school in terms of how best to support their child’s learning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041285, Callum Law, Inverness. Picture shows stock still images of Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack from the HLW feature fiming earlier today. February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Brechin City FC Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson on the ball
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Scottish Sea Farms MD Jim Gallagher
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline
Parklands Care Homes have lodged plans with Highland Council for temporary staff accommodation on the grounds of Lynmore Care Home in Grantown-On-Spey. Image: Google Street View.
Care home operator reveals plans for temporary accommodation to attract agency staff to Grantown-on-Spey

Editor's Picks

Most Commented