Biden to hold bilateral with Sunak ahead of Ulster University speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Biden to hold bilateral with Sunak ahead of Ulster University speech

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One (Charles McQuillan/PA)

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

Most Read

1
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline
Care home operator reveals plans for temporary accommodation to attract agency staff to Grantown-on-Spey

Editor's Picks

Most Commented